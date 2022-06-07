WAUSAU – The UW Wausau Campus Foundation is heralding the grand finale of a special five-year scholarship program that made a significant difference for women students on the Wausau campus of UW-Stevens Point.

In 2017, the 100 Extraordinary Women Campaign set a goal of attracting at least 100 donors to pledge $1,000 each, to be paid out for scholarships over a five-year period. The special campaign exceeded that goal and distributed between $20,000 and $25,000 per year over the past five years for scholarships on the UW-Stevens Point at Wausau campus.

“The 100 Extraordinary Women Campaign was conceived as a way to honor individual extraordinary women, through individual donations. But it also – beautifully and brilliantly – supported the next generation of extraordinary women, enabling them to pursue their higher education dreams and career ambitions,” said Ann Herda-Rapp, the Wausau Campus executive, in a news release. “For five years, these scholarships have helped women students to earn their degrees by reducing their worries about paying for college.”

The UW Wausau Campus Foundation distributes about $200,000 per year in scholarships that are open to all student applicants on the campus.

For background on the 100 Extraordinary Women Campaign go to greatstartswithu.org/where-to-give/100-extraordinary-women/.

For more information about scholarship programs, contact Brad Zweck, executive director of the UW Wausau Campus Foundation, at 715-261-6280 or wausaufoundation@greatstartswithu.org.