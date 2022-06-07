The Man of Honor Society will hold its 18th annual fundraiser June 10 through June 12 behind the Wausau Eagle’s Club, 1703 S. Third Ave. in Wausau.

This is a continued effort in supporting veterans, active duty military and their families, many of whom need more help than ever with finances for day-to-day living.

The event features music, raffles, food and drinks. An Honor Ride, Veteran’s Ceremony and fireworks show, weather permitting, are planned for June 11.

Music on June 10 will be performed by The Drovers, Saturday Knock Point and Sunday the Polish Connection.

No children’s games will be held on June 11. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own folding chairs for additional seating outside of tents. There is no admission fee.