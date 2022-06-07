Wausau Pilot & Review

KOHLER – Newman Catholic junior Conner Krach shot a second-round 77 to finish in a tie for fifth in the Division 3 standings at the 2022 WIAA State Boys Golf Tournament at the Meadow Valley Course at Blackwolf Run on Tuesday.

Krach, who entered the second day of the 36-hole tournament in a tie for fifth after an opening-round 78 on Monday, remained there with a solid round of five-over par, tying Spencer Lynch of Neenah St. Mary Catholic with a two-day total of 155.

Trey Oswald of Parkview won the Division 3 individual state title with back-to-back rounds of 75. Noah Kirsch of Lancaster and Reece Breitenbach of Kohler tied for second, two shots back. Kirsch had an even-par 72 on Tuesday of the day’s best round.

Krach started his round off with three pars and had a birdie on No. 7 before a double-bogey on No. 9 gave him a front nine score of 3-over 39. Birdies on the 11th and 16th holes, both par 5s, helped him shoot a 2-over 38 on the back to finish with a 77.

Kohler won the team title with a score of 643, five shots better than Cambridge.

Madison Edgewood won the Division 2 team title with a two-day score of 625, 10 shots in front of Appleton Xavier.

Winston Knobloch of Winneconne won the Division 2 individual state title with a two-day total of 3-over par 147. He finished two shots ahead of Antigo’s Joe Volpentesta.

Click here for complete results, courtesy of the WIAA.