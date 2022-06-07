Motorists will encounter lane and ramp closures on Highway 51/Highway 29 as crews complete routine bridge inspections and maintenance June 7 and June 8 in the Wausau area.

Eastbound Highway 29 to northbound Highway 51 ramp (Exit 164 B). The eastbound Highway 29 to northbound Highway 51 ramp will be closed until 4 p.m. June 8. During the closure, traffic will be detoured via eastbound Highway 52 (Exit 164 A).

Westbound Highway 29 ramp (Exit 191 A). The westbound Highway 29 ramp will have a single-lane closure until 4 p.m. June 8.

Highway 51/Highway 29. Southbound Highway 29 will have a single-lane closure from west of the Sherman Street entrance ramp to the south end of the Big Rib River Bridge from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 7.

The schedule is subject to change based on weather conditions.

Motorists should use caution when driving through the work zones and be alert for slow moving vehicles.

