Damakant Jayshi

The Wausau Policing Task Force on Monday approved its final report on policing policy, tactics and practices in the city and recommended a plan of action prioritizing mental health and homelessness for various bodies including local and state government officials.

With the approval, the task force is now disbanded.

The plan of action builds on the tasks that were prioritized by the WPTF members early this year. Among them are expanding the Crisis Assessment Response Team (CART) to better address mental health crises, and homeless outreach. These were among the top 15 tasks to be undertaken by various bodies, either alone or in partnerships.

Homeless outreach will continue to be overseen by the Wausau Police Department but the services themselves will transition to a non-sworn community outreach specialist, a position approved by the city.

Mental health, for both police officers and the community as a whole, emerged as one of the biggest areas of concern. How police respond to a mental health crisis situation, how officers are caring for their own mental health, and language and culture competencies of the officers prominently figured in discussions.

Among the agencies listed for collaboration are the City of Wausau and some of its committees, Marathon County, North Central Heath Care, the Wausau Police & Fire Commission, Wausau Police Department, the State of Wisconsin and the public in general.

The task force was proposed by Mayor Katie Rosenberg in 2020 after a Wausau march protesting the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The final report is a culmination of 20 months of work that included public listening sessions, a community survey on policing in Wausau, and focus groups hearings.

The task force focused on the practices and tactics of the Wausau Police Department, though it engaged with other law enforcement agencies in Marathon County. Wausau engaged the Wisconsin Institute of Public Policy and Service (WIPPS) to conduct and coordinate these activities.

Mayor Rosenberg added demographics to the report approved on Monday, saying she was doing so at the recommendation of the chair of the group, John Robinson. These demographics show which groups participated in the community survey on policing that was distributed last year. The survey was overwhelmingly participated by whites (92%), people who identify as heterosexual (92%) and by homeowners (82%). Participation by Black and Asian residents was negligible, at 1.5% each, with ‘Others’ accounting for 5%.

Those who had an overall positive view of the WPD numbered 85%, mirroring a national trend that shows whites and homeowners usually view the police more favorably. Respondents younger than 30, minorities, people of color, people with mental health issues, non-heterosexual residents, non-homeowners and those with prior negative interactions with the police expressed some fear and suspicion of Wausau police.

The report included one controversial finding – “no evidence of systemic racism” in WPD – after police chief Benjamin Bliven objected to its mention. That finding drew scrutiny not just from the community and one of the advisory bodies of the City of Wausau, but also by some members of the task force itself.

“Systemic racism” in criminal justice system has been topic of discussion nationwide for some time now.

On Monday, police chief Bliven briefed task force members about the hiring process of officers at the police department. Task force member Pat Peckham had requested for the briefing last month to allay community concerns over racial bias in policing. Peckham said he trusts the rigorous process of hiring of new officers but wanted the police chief to describe the scrutiny that would-be officers face.

The policing task force held a public hearing on May 18.

(To read the final report click here, and go to page 4. For the recommended Plan of Action, go to page 40.)