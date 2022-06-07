Five Wausau West High School students were recognized May 23 by Rep. Tom Tiffany for being the winners of Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional Art Competition. They are:

First place: Lilly Thao

Second place: Lindsey Lucht

Third place: Harry Kronzer

Honorable mention: Ava Kleiber

Honorable mention: Allison Seanor

Thao’s artwork will be displayed for one year in the Cannon Tunnel, a walkway that leads to the U.S. Capitol, according to the Wausau School District. In addition, Thao also gets two round-trip tickets to attend a reception in Washington, D.C. Lucht’s artwork will be displayed in Tiffany’s Washington, D.C., office, and Kronzer’s artwork will be displayed in Tiffany’s Wausau office. The students’ art teachers are Maria Artus and Samantha Slowiak.

Wausau West High School students recently brought home medals from the State French Forensics Competition. They are:

Rayna Warrick, prose level 5, gold

Hannah Marquardt, prose level 5, gold

Rose Selle, poetry level 2, gold

Riki Xiong, poetry level 2, gold

Madi Phelps, prose level 3, gold

Sophie Madeji, prose level 5, gold

Zamora Lagunes, Jose A, music performance level 1, gold

Elise Laughlin, prose level 4, gold

Natalie Vang, Rycene Yang, Allison Thao, music performance level 2, gold

Ayden Abuzzahab, prose level 3, gold

Charlotte Knihtila, prose level 4, gold

Thomas Erwin, prose level 4, gold

Jo Ann Fortenberry, prose level 5, silver

Kara Torkelson is the French forensics coach for Wausau West.

Katherine Rauscher

Wausau East High School’s Katherine Rauscher recently won the Exemplary Performance Award for her classical and music theater vocal solos at the UW-Stevens Point State Solo and Ensemble Festival.

The Wisconsin School Music Association allows judges to nominate an unlimited number of exemplary performances in their sites during state competition. At the end of the day they select no more than two of those performances to receive the award. A nomination is special, winning the award is phenomenal, but winning two is something very unique. With 16 sites at UWSP, Rauscher won two of 32 possible awards.

Source: Wausau School District