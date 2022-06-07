Five Wausau West High School students were recognized May 23 by Rep. Tom Tiffany for being the winners of Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional Art Competition. They are:
First place: Lilly Thao
Second place: Lindsey Lucht
Third place: Harry Kronzer
Honorable mention: Ava Kleiber
Honorable mention: Allison Seanor
Thao’s artwork will be displayed for one year in the Cannon Tunnel, a walkway that leads to the U.S. Capitol, according to the Wausau School District. In addition, Thao also gets two round-trip tickets to attend a reception in Washington, D.C. Lucht’s artwork will be displayed in Tiffany’s Washington, D.C., office, and Kronzer’s artwork will be displayed in Tiffany’s Wausau office. The students’ art teachers are Maria Artus and Samantha Slowiak.
Wausau West High School students recently brought home medals from the State French Forensics Competition. They are:
Rayna Warrick, prose level 5, gold
Hannah Marquardt, prose level 5, gold
Rose Selle, poetry level 2, gold
Riki Xiong, poetry level 2, gold
Madi Phelps, prose level 3, gold
Sophie Madeji, prose level 5, gold
Zamora Lagunes, Jose A, music performance level 1, gold
Elise Laughlin, prose level 4, gold
Natalie Vang, Rycene Yang, Allison Thao, music performance level 2, gold
Ayden Abuzzahab, prose level 3, gold
Charlotte Knihtila, prose level 4, gold
Thomas Erwin, prose level 4, gold
Jo Ann Fortenberry, prose level 5, silver
Kara Torkelson is the French forensics coach for Wausau West.
Wausau East High School’s Katherine Rauscher recently won the Exemplary Performance Award for her classical and music theater vocal solos at the UW-Stevens Point State Solo and Ensemble Festival.
The Wisconsin School Music Association allows judges to nominate an unlimited number of exemplary performances in their sites during state competition. At the end of the day they select no more than two of those performances to receive the award. A nomination is special, winning the award is phenomenal, but winning two is something very unique. With 16 sites at UWSP, Rauscher won two of 32 possible awards.
Source: Wausau School District