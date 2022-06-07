Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Wausau West High School announced Tuesday that Matthew Johnson will be its new varsity football coach.

Johnson was hired as a physical education instructor in 2007 and has a variety of coaching experiences since then. He was a football assistant working at John Muir Middle School and with the West JV from 2006-12. Since 2013, Johnson has served as the offensive coordinator for the varsity team.

In addition to football, Johnson was an assistant basketball coach from 2006-12 and again in 2014. He has head coaching experience as the Warriors boys golf coach from 2007-21.

Johnson is replacing Jason Foster, who was named West’s new Athletic and Activities Director earlier this year.

Wausau West tied for the Valley Football Association championship last fall, going 5-1 in conference play and finished 7-2 overall after losing a Level 1 playoff game to Neenah 26-7.