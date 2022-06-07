For Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters extended its winning streak to seven in a row after knocking off the Wausau Woodchucks 3-1 in 11 innings Monday night at Athletic Park.

The Rafters (7-1) have taken the first two games of the four-game series from Wausau (3-5). The action between the two teams continues Wednesday as the Woodchucks once again travel to Wisconsin Rapids for a 6:05 p.m. start. The series concludes with a 6:35 p.m. game Thursday back at Athletic Park in Wausau.

Dante Chirico started the night off hot for the Chucks, going three up-three down in the first inning. Pitching was hot for both teams all night as each team only recorded two hits through the sixth.

The Rafters opted for an early relief pitcher, and the Chucks brought in Mike Reagan (Barry) in the fifth. The reliever walked four batters, but was able to pitch through the loaded bases to end the inning with a strikeout.

Limited hits came throughout the game, but that didn’t stop Brent Widder (Evansville) from barreling a single in his first at-bat in Athletic Park this season. In the ninth, the Woodchucks loaded the bases off of a hit from Brock Watkins (BYU), and walks by Ryan Sepede (BYU) and Brent Widder. But a double play ended the inning and sent it to extras.

The Rafters scored in the top of the 10th, but the Chucks responded with a hit by Amani Larry (New Orleans) bringing a run across on a two-out knock. The potential winning run was tagged out at the plate and the game continued into the 11th.

The Rafters plated two runs in the 11th on a deep hit to left field. The Woodchucks were unable to respond despite having runners threatening on first and third to end the game.

Box Score