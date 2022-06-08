Damakant Jayshi

A proposal to redevelop space at the former Wausau Chemical building along the city’s east riverfront is one step closer to reality after a city committee gave the project a green light.

The Economic Development Committee on Tuesday approved the sale of a city-owned property at 180 East Wausau Ave. to make way for a public indoor green space, the first of its kind in the city. According to city staff, this 0.89-acre parcel is the smaller of the two representing the former Wausau Chemical buildings.

The proposal for the business was made by Mathew and Kristen Aschbrenner, of Asch Properties, LLC. They have proposed a purchase price of $40,000.

“Our proposed business, ‘Infused’, will procure and supply produce, beverages, crafted oils, syrups, bitters and garnishes in an aesthetically pleasing and environmentally sustainable space,” Mathew Aschbrenner said. “The charming space will be open to the public and available for private use.”

The proposal was approved unanimously by the Economic Development Committee.

The committee also approved commercial rehab loans for 101 Pub at 101 N. 3rd Ave. and Wausau Liberty Gardens, LLC at 608 N. 3rd Ave. The loan for 101 Pub is $82,580 for construction of an outdoor beer garden. The loan for Liberty Gardens, a project proposed by Malarkey’s owner Tyler Vogt, is $115,130 to help with renovations that include a new roof and glass.

All matters will go before the City Council for final review.