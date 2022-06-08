Hey there, I’m Hallmark! I’m a happy guy who was brought to HSMC after being found as a stray. I can be a little shy until you get to know me, but soon I know we will be the best of friends. I love to have my chin rubbed and think a quiet family that has lots of love to share would be a great fit for me. Come visit me soon!

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home. This feature is a courtesy of Peaceful Pines Pet Memorials & Family Sanctuary.

To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here. This feature is brought to you by Peaceful Pines Pet Memorials & Family Sanctuary.