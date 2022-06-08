Wausau Pilot & Review

Oneida County Sheriff’s officials have identified the person arrested in connection with a threat against two high schools as 18-year-old Adam Bauman, of Wooodruff.

Adam Bauman booking photo, courtesy of the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department

The Minocqua Police Department received a threat Tuesday against school officials at Three Lakes High and Lakeland Union High, prompting administrators at both schools to close for the day. Bauman was arrested on Tuesday.

Sheriff’s officials have not released any additional details about the alleged threats or the motive behind them, but say there is no threat to the community at this time. The investigation is ongoing.