STEVENS POINT – The Upward Bound program has been renewed at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, continuing services that offer low-income and first-generation high school students the skills and motivation needed to realize their dream of pursuing and completing a college education.

The program was awarded a five-year grant from the U.S. Department of Education to serve 96 eligible students in eight target schools in central and northern Wisconsin. This includes Almond-Bancroft High School, Lakeland Union High School (Minocqua and Lac du Flambeau), Lincoln High School (Wisconsin Rapids), Nekoosa High School, Rosholt High School, Stevens Point Area Senior High, Tomahawk High School and Waupaca High School.

Annual services include academic advising, tutoring, ACT test preparation, college admission application assistance, college financial aid (FAFSA) assistance, financial literacy, college visits and a six-week residential summer program on the UW-Stevens Point campus. The program has an annual budget of $493,320.

Upward Bound is a federal TRIO outreach program. To learn more and apply, go to www.uwsp.edu/upbound.