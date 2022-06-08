Damakant Jayshi

The Wausau Water Works Commission on Tuesday was briefed on the pilot study for PFAS removal options but avoided any discussion on a recent review from a state agency warning the city’s drinking water poses health risks.

The May 27 review from Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) was in response to a city alder asking about the quality of drinking water in Wausau. DHS Site Evaluation Program Coordinator Nathan Kloczko wrote to Dist. 3 Alder Tom Kilian that Wausau residents should consider using “an alternative water source for drinking” and for preparing foods that need a lot of water.

But Wausau’s Department of Public Works and Utilities (DPW) director, Eric Lindman, has continued to insist that city’s drinking water is safe. On Tuesday, while addressing the commissioners, Lindman avoided any mention of the review.

Even his director’s report skipped the issue, though an update on the construction of the new drinking water treatment facility by Becher Hoppe was attached.

None of the commissioners attending the meeting asked about the latest DHS warning.

The city conducted voluntary testing of its drinking water supply wells for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, and discovered the chemicals at levels ranging from 23 to 48 parts per trillion (ppt). The levels exceed the proposed DHS drinking water standard of 20 ppt. This prompted city officials to advise residents of the potential risk and to add PFAS removal to Wausau’s new $120 million drinking water facility, currently under construction.

At the mayor’s initiative, the city has provided filtered bottled water and water filters for residents as a temporary measure. But the city has so far declined to provide details about cost for bottled water and pitchers, despite multiple inquiries and a Wausau Pilot & Review open records request.

Further, the city will not provide residents additional filters for the pitchers provided.

The City Council has already approved $240,375 in ARPA Funds for PFAS treatment investigation and the pilot study to assess PFAS removal options from the water supply before the city’s new water treatment facility becomes operational. The city hired Donohue & Associates, Inc. and Becher Hoppe to conduct the study. Becher Hoppe employee Joe Gehin is a member of the water commission.

At the Tuesday’s meeting, representatives from Donohue, while providing an update on the pilot study, suggested four alternatives on PFAS removal. Three options use granular activated carbon (GAC) technology while the fourth is based on regenerable ion exchange (IX). The options suggested are short- or long-term strategies, Donohue representatives said, but they emphasized the long-term options.

The two options –representatives prioritized would cost the city an estimated $21.4 million (for 12 tall vessels option) or $17.4 million (if they go for eight tall vessels). The city could be eligible for funding under the state’s Safe Drinking Water Loan Program, they added. The firm’s representatives also suggested continuing with the pilot study.

Mayor Rosenberg said she would have preferred a quick short-term solution to the drinking water problem but noted that even that would take time. The Wausau Water Works Commission will hold a special meeting, likely in two weeks – to discuss the options and the costs, with or without state or federal reimbursements.

The commissioners also quizzed water works staff over the lead service line replacement plan and how the critical sites were identified. The staff said they prioritized the sites where children younger than five live.

(To read the update on the pilot study update and details on PFAS removal alternatives, click here and go to page 27.)