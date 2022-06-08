For Wausau Pilot & Review

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters rallied from a two-run deficit in the ninth inning to deal the Wausau Woodchucks a third consecutive defeat Wednesday night, winning 4-3 in a Northwoods League baseball game Wednesday night at Witter Field.

Jacob Igawa’s two-run single brought home the tying and winning runs, giving the Rafters (8-1) a league-best eight consecutive wins. The Woodchucks fell to 3-6 in the loss.

Ryan Eiermann (Southeastern) pitched six innings of one-run ball, striking out five Rafters and walking just one. His only blemish was a solo home run in the sixth inning which opened the scoring.

The Woodchucks answered quickly when Amani Larry (New Orleans) drove in Hunter Dorraugh (San Jose State) in the seventh.

Daxton Purser (Salt Lake CC) pitched a scoreless seventh and worked around a bases-loaded jam with a clutch strikeout in the eighth.

That set up the visitors to move in front in the top of the ninth. After Brent Widder (Evansville) reached on an error, Dorraugh’s bunt single and Collin Reuter’s (BYU) sacrifice bunt set up the scoring chance. After Tim Conway (North Georgia) was hit by a pitch, Larry drew a bases-loaded walk to give Wausau its first lead.

Brock Watkins (BYU) then collected his first RBI of the season on a sacrifice flyout to center in the top of the ninth. This insurance run would not prove to be enough.

The Rafters’ rally began with a pair of one-out walks. After a bloop single to right field, the bases were loaded. A walk brought in a run to make it 3-2, causing skipper Corey Thompson to call on righty reliever Caleb Rutledge (Stephen F. Austin).

But the next batter was Igawa, who delivered the clutch hit to continue the Rafters’ winning streak and send the Woodchucks home empty-handed.

The four-game series will conclude at Athletic Park in Wausau on Thursday. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.