Dear editor,

Thank you for publishing the June 22 DNR open house details where we can learn more about the current recommended options for other activities in and around Rib Mountain State Park.

Wausau Pilot and Review reported on June 3 that the current DNR Rib Mountain State Park Master Plan Revision does not list downhill ski options because public input has already been received. As I read the revised plan, the DNR had deferred reviewing ski options at Rib Mountain because they need to fully investigate how climate change will impact the area, including downhill skiing in the future.

The climate crisis impacts every aspect of our lives, including winter recreation. I applaud the DNR for the deferral and respect a careful analysis that reflects the full scope of this important decision.

Jeanine Knapp of Rib Mountain

