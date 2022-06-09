WAUSAU – Wisconsin is home to a curious bunch of wild animals, from foxes to coyotes, bears, raccoons and more. While wildlife can bring a sense of wonder and thrill to our lives, they can become a problem when they’re a little too up-close and personal. From property damage to more serious danger, wild animals can quickly become a nuisance. There are ways to solve the problem, however, and learn to coexist with our animal neighbors.

At 10 a.m. June 10, “Route 51” host Shereen Siewert welcomes Bradley Koele, a wildlife damage specialist with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and Adrian Wydeven of Wisconsin Green Fire to discuss ways to ease tensions with wildlife and protect yourself and your property from harm.

Listeners can join the conversation by calling 800-780-9742 or email questions to ideas@wpr.org.

“Route 51” is heard Fridays at 10 a.m. on The Ideas Network stations 101.3 & 91.9/Wausau, AM 930/Auburndale-Stevens Point, 99.1/Stevens Point, 100.9/Marshfield, 90.3/Park Falls, 89.1/Adams-Wisconsin Rapids, 89.9/Rhinelander-Eagle River, 88.3/Menomonie-Eau Claire and 88.7/River Falls and live streamed at wrfw887.com/listen-live.html. It is re-broadcast Fridays at 7 p.m. on 90.9/Wausau. Program archives are available at wpr.org/route51.