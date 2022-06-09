By Shereen Siewert

A 52-year-old man died late Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Wausau, police confirm.

Wausau Police Capt. Ben Graham said officers and an ambulance were dispatched at about 11:20 p.m. to the intersection of North First Street and Washington Street for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

The victim, identified as 52-year-old Frank Legner, of Stevens Point, died at the scene.

A 57-year-old Wausau man was driving eastbound on Washington Street and struck the victim when turning left onto First Street, police said. First Street was shut down for about four hours while the crash was investigated.

No citations have been issued and police say neither speed nor alcohol appear factors in the crash.

The driver’s name has not been released.