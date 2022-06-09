Wausau Pilot & Review
Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.
Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case.
If felony charges are verified as dropped or reduced to a misdemeanor, photos will be removed upon request after emailing editor@wausaupilotandreview.com and verification through the court system.
All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are considered public record in the state of Wisconsin.
Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.
You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Denise G. Syvertsen, 48, of Wausau. June 8, 2022: Bail jumping, criminal damage to property, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia
Guofauachoua Moua, 38, of Wausau. May 6, 2022: Possession of an electric weapon, bail jumping
Bladimir Caballero, 31, of Wausau. June 8, 2022: Second degree sexual assault of an unconscious victim
Bobbie J. Burk, 36, of Wausau. June 7, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine
Broc T. Suthers, 23, of Mosinee. June 8, 2022: Throw or discharge bodily fluid at a public safety worker, violate a harassment restraining order or injunction, resisting or obstructing an officer
Christopher H. Nguyen, 32, of Wisconsin Rapids. May 6, 2022: Burglary of a building or dwelling, misappropriate identification to obtain money, credit card fraud
Curtis J. Jensen, 37, of Eland. June 6, 2022: OWI causing injury, failure to install an ignition interlock device, operating while revoked
Garrett Kratwell, 30, of Mosinee. June 8, 2022: Bail jumping, resisting an officer, possessing drug paraphernalia, forgery, receiving stolen property
Jenna L. Slaby, 28, of Wausau. June 6, 2022: Possession of amphetamine greater than 50 grams with intent to deliver, bail jumping
Mary F. Moorehead, 33, of Wausau. June 6, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia
Mark W. Nelson, 41, of Wausau. June 6, 2022: Bail jumping
Manolo Mendez-Ramirez, 49, of Wausau. June 8, 2022: Second-degree sexual assault with the use of force, strangulation and suffocation, disorderly conduct
Leonardo A. Zarko, 31, of Wausau. June 3, 2022: Disorderly conduct as a domestic abuse repeater, criminal damage to property as a domestic abuse repeater
Kristina M. Keeling, 44, of Weston. June 6, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of an illegally obtained prescription, bail jumping
Kathy Yang, 33, of Wausau. June 6, 2022: Child abuse – intentionally cause harm
Katherine N. Radandt, 36, of Wausau. June 2, 2022: Misappropriate identification information to avoid penalty, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping
Joseph K. Williams, 47, of Schofield. June 7, 2022: First-degree recklessly endangering safety, manufacturing or delivering amphetamine, resisting or obstructing an officer
Jesse L. Jarocki, 38, of Owen. June 6, 2022: Possess a firearm after a domestic or child abuse injunction, giving false information in a handgun transfer
Michael J. Gendron, 39, of Mosinee. June 8, 2022: Possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia
Reyna A. Ibarra, 41, of Colby. June 6, 2022: False imprisonment, disorderly conduct
Stephen S. Greco, 36, of Stevens Point. June 6, 2022: Theft of movable property between $2,500 and $5,000
Stacie J. Kohn, 18, of Antigo. June 2, 2022: Fleeing an officer, bail jumping
Steven M. Huckbody, 59, of Ringle. June 2, 2022: Fourth-offense OWI
