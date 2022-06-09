ROTHSCHILD — SC Swiderski LLC held a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday, June 7 to celebrate a pair of major milestones for the company. The event marked the start of the SCS Rothschild project at 10101 Calumet Street in Rothschild and honored the company’s 30th anniversary.

During the ceremony, SC Swiderski recognized nine recipients of a $30,000 giveaway in celebration of the company’s 30th anniversary, each receiving $1,000. These organizations include Community Center of Hope, Dream Flight USA Foundation, Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin Community Services, Special Olympics Wisconsin – North Central Area, Humane Society of Marathon County, Run for the Fallen – Kronenwetter, The Women’s Community of Wausau, Aspirus Comfort Care & Hospice Services, and Blessings in a Backpack – DC Everest/Wausau Schools. These organizations were selected as recipients by SC Swiderski employees.

The SCS Rothschild project will feature 68 apartment homes with nine different floor plans ranging from 700 to 1165 square feet for tenants to choose from. On the site, there will be four buildings with one-level living that feature two bedrooms with attached garages. There will also be three buildings that will offer one, two or three bedroom options, all with detached garages. All apartments have private entrances and either a patio space or balcony. All apartments will include heat, water, sewer, cable, Wi-Fi, trash, lawn care and snow removal in the rental rates.

For more information on the project or SC Swiderski, visit SCSwiderski.com or call 715-693-9522.