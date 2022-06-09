WAUSAU – Eighteen Wausau School District employees were recently inducted into the district’s 25-Year Club, the district announced this week. They are:
- Diana Ackerman, ESL teacher, G.D. Jones and Maine Elementary schools
- Connie Behnke, bookkeeper, Wausau East High School
- Mark Beversdorf, mathematics teacher and athletic director, Horace Mann Middle School
- Aaron Boller, gifted and talented teacher, John Muir and Horace Mann middle schools
- Elizabeth Domka, special ed paraprofessional, Wausau West High School
- Patricia Donlin, early childhood special education teacher, G.D. Jones Elementary School
- Diane Eder, second-grade teacher, Thomas Jefferson Elementary School
- Juanita Esslinger, building paraprofessional, Maine Elementary School
- Sheri Fochs, fifth-grade teacher, Grant Elementary School
- Glenn Gohdes, maintenance mechanic, MOB
- Janna Hillman, physical education teacher, Wausau West High School
- Karla Krohn, science teacher, John Muir Middle School
- Ann Nygaard, academic recovery teacher, Rib Mountain Elementary School
- Heidi Rewey-Pietz, science teacher, Horace Mann Middle School
- Amy Smet, Title I reading teacher, G.D. Jones Elementary School
- Kenneth Smith, physical education teacher, Horace Mann Middle School
- Deb Woller, administrative assistant, Wausau East High School
- Cassandra Zipp, first-grade teacher, Stettin Elementary School