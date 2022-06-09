WAUSAU – Eighteen Wausau School District employees were recently inducted into the district’s 25-Year Club, the district announced this week. They are:

  • Diana Ackerman, ESL teacher, G.D. Jones and Maine Elementary schools
  • Connie Behnke, bookkeeper, Wausau East High School      
  • Mark Beversdorf, mathematics teacher and athletic director, Horace Mann Middle School
  • Aaron Boller, gifted and talented teacher, John Muir and Horace Mann middle schools
  • Elizabeth Domka, special ed paraprofessional, Wausau West High School
  • Patricia Donlin, early childhood special education teacher, G.D. Jones Elementary School
  • Diane Eder, second-grade teacher, Thomas Jefferson Elementary School
  • Juanita Esslinger, building paraprofessional, Maine Elementary School      
  • Sheri Fochs, fifth-grade teacher, Grant Elementary School
  • Glenn Gohdes, maintenance mechanic, MOB
  • Janna Hillman, physical education teacher, Wausau West High School
  • Karla Krohn, science teacher, John Muir Middle School
  • Ann Nygaard, academic recovery teacher, Rib Mountain Elementary School
  • Heidi Rewey-Pietz, science teacher, Horace Mann Middle School
  • Amy Smet, Title I reading teacher, G.D. Jones Elementary School
  • Kenneth Smith, physical education teacher, Horace Mann Middle School
  • Deb Woller, administrative assistant, Wausau East High School
  • Cassandra Zipp, first-grade teacher, Stettin Elementary School                        