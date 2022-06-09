WAUSAU – Eighteen Wausau School District employees were recently inducted into the district’s 25-Year Club, the district announced this week. They are:

Diana Ackerman, ESL teacher, G.D. Jones and Maine Elementary schools

Connie Behnke, bookkeeper, Wausau East High School

Mark Beversdorf, mathematics teacher and athletic director, Horace Mann Middle School

Aaron Boller, gifted and talented teacher, John Muir and Horace Mann middle schools

Elizabeth Domka, special ed paraprofessional, Wausau West High School

Patricia Donlin, early childhood special education teacher, G.D. Jones Elementary School

Diane Eder, second-grade teacher, Thomas Jefferson Elementary School

Juanita Esslinger, building paraprofessional, Maine Elementary School

Sheri Fochs, fifth-grade teacher, Grant Elementary School

Glenn Gohdes, maintenance mechanic, MOB

Janna Hillman, physical education teacher, Wausau West High School

Karla Krohn, science teacher, John Muir Middle School

Ann Nygaard, academic recovery teacher, Rib Mountain Elementary School

Heidi Rewey-Pietz, science teacher, Horace Mann Middle School

Amy Smet, Title I reading teacher, G.D. Jones Elementary School

Kenneth Smith, physical education teacher, Horace Mann Middle School

Deb Woller, administrative assistant, Wausau East High School

Cassandra Zipp, first-grade teacher, Stettin Elementary School