For Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters ran its winning streak to nine as they completed a four-game series sweep from the Wausau Woodchucks 9-7 on Thursday night in a Northwoods League baseball game at Athletic Park.

The Woodchucks fall to 3-7 on the season with hopes of improving their record with their next two games in Madison on Friday and Saturday.

The Chucks got off to an early lead in the first inning when a pickle situation between first and second allowed Amani Larry (New Orleans) to score from third amidst the confusion. The Rafters quickly tied it up after scoring on a wild pitch.

A four run third inning with two added in the fourth put the Rafters up 7-1.

The Chucks responded in their half of the fifth as Mark Shallenberger (Evansville) scored on a single by Ryan Sepede (BYU). A bases-loaded walk by Brock Watkins (BYU) scoreed Larry, bringing Wausau to witing 7-3.

The Chucks threatened in the eighth with runners in scoring position, but coulndn;t drive in any runs. In the top of the ninth, Wisconsin Rapids moved two runners into scoring position and scored both on an error.

Wausau scored twice in the bottom of the ninth on a bases-loaded double by Brent Widder (Evansville), making the score 9-5. A single by Tre Hondras (John A. Logan Community College) drove in two more runs, but that was all the Chucks could muster.

The Woodchucks will return home to Athletic Park on Sunday, June 12, where they’ll take on the Fond Du Lac Dock Spiders in a 1:05 p.m. matchup for the 2nd Woody’s Reading Club Redemption Game. Gates open at 12:05 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at https://wausau-woodchucks.nwltickets.com/ or by calling 715.845.5055.