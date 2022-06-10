Wausau Pilot & Review

This week’s featured business is the Wausau Woodchucks, the Northwoods League baseball team that calls historic Athletic Park its home field. Owner Mark Macdonald, who bought the team in 2012, said he first fell in love with baseball while listening to Bob Ueker call games as he worked in the kitchen of his parents’ restaurant. Over the past decade, Macdonald has transformed Athletic Park into a modern, comfortable ball stadium, perfect for families as well as group outings, while still managing to keep its historic feel. Behind the Woodchucks is a team of seasoned professionals who work together to create an exciting season that includes outstanding special events and entertainment, including their popular fireworks presentations. President and General Manager Ryan Treu has been with the team for 17 years and is responsible for much of its success, as is Assistant General Manager Traci Wicz, who is often the face of the team as she walks through the stadium and stands, chatting with fans during each game. Brianne Barta, manager of operations, food and beverage; Ryan Malone, creative services manager and Kaitlyn Pedersen, ticket sales and marketing coordinator, are all key players in the home office, and their efforts combine for a truly flawless game experience.

“Something that has been really cool to me is seeing all the changes that have occurred since I started in 2015, including bringing many more women into our Front Office and the sports industry,” Wisz said. “When I started I was the only woman in our front office and there are now three women on our staff full-time. We’ve actually had a couple of seasons where our front office was female dominated, and that’s something really cool to see in sports. It’s also really neat to see our interns grow as professionals during their internships and then move on to do amazing things in their careers once they graduate. Three members of our front office are former interns, and that’s awesome.”

Each year brings a new set of faces to the Woodchucks. Coach Corey Thompson coordinates with Treu to connect with college programs from across the country to put together a new team of enthusiastic players, some of whom have gone on to make significant accomplishments in the world of baseball. All in all, it adds up to a fantastic experience for players, host families, fans and the community, all of whom wait eagerly each spring for the season to begin. Here, learn more about the connection between home town baseball and community connections, the story behind the name change, and what the player experience is all about.

Baseball has been a Wausau tradition for decades. When did you buy the team, and what prompted you to do so?

I had retired from the investment business and was looking for my next adventure. I was attracted to the Woodchucks because of Wausau. I felt I could have a positive impact on the community. I was also attracted to the Woodchucks because they give many young people their first career opportunities. I bought the team in 2012. All the coaches, players, umpires, interns and summer staff are just starting their careers, and the Woodchucks provide them all opportunities to grow in their chosen profession.

Until this year, the team was called the Wisconsin Woodchucks. Why was the team named for Wisconsin and not Wausau – and what made you decide to change the name this year?

We were actually the Wausau Woodchucks when the team first started in 1994, before becoming the Wisconsin Woodchucks in 1998. The team was the Wisconsin Woodchucks from that time (1998) until this past February when we underwent a brand update and changed our name back to the Wausau Woodchucks. We decided to go back to the Wausau Woodchucks because we really wanted to highlight the Wausau area that we call home. We worked with Studio Simon, a sports identity professional, to incorporate elements of our area into the logo, like the river and trees. We felt it was time for a new and fresh look to match all the renovations that the stadium has undergone over the past 10 years.

Why do you think baseball creates such a strong sense of community? In other words, why do you believe so strongly in supporting a team in Wausau?

I love that baseball, especially Woodchucks baseball, brings everyone together in such a fun setting. You don’t even have to be a huge baseball fan to enjoy a game. Athletic Park and the Woodchucks have also become something that Wausau, and the surrounding area, can be really proud of. One of my favorite parts of my job is getting to walk around at the games and talk to our fans. The Woodchucks most certainly contribute to the “Quality of Life” in Wausau and central Wisconsin. We provide a safe family environment where friends and family can gather and enjoy food, drink, camaraderie and baseball. In addition, many businesses in Wausau and Central Wisconsin use the Woodchucks in their talent recruitment processes.

Tell us about your coaching staff and what makes them a good fit for the team.

Our head coach is Corey Thompson, he is returning after a record-breaking 2021 season. We were very excited to be able to bring him back to Wausau. Kelton Caldwell is also back for a second season with the team and we have two new coaches, Nolan Atkins and Ryan Shawley. They are great at teaching baseball and helping the players improve. They also interact with the fans and are great ambassadors for the team in the community.

What is the player experience like when they get to Wausau? Do they all live with host families, and how are those chosen?

Our players live with host families while they’re here for the summer. Interested families can apply on our website. Once the player arrives in Wausau they start practicing and playing with the team right away. The season is set up in a way that shows the player what it would be like to play at a minor league or major league level. We strive to make sure our players have a great time in Wausau and with the team. All host families go through a screening process. They are generally people who like baseball, but more importantly enjoy having a young man live in their house for the summer. Some have small children and the player is treated like an older brother. Others are empty nesters who miss the noise and activity that their children brought to the house. One common theme we hear from host families is that they all enjoy meeting people from diverse and unique backgrounds.

Tell us about the team’s relationship with the Northwoods League. What makes the league unique in the way players are prepared for future success?

The Northwoods League comprises 22 teams spanning from Kokomo, Indiana to Bismark, North Dakota. It is a valuable training ground for coaches, umpires, players and front office staff. More than 280 NWL alumni have advanced to Major League baseball including former Woodchuck and two-time World Series Champion, Ben Zobrist. The NWL plays a full schedule of 72 games in about 75 days, with travel that helps prepare players to what it would be like to play for a Minor League or Major League team.

You’ve invested a great deal into Athletic Park, where the team plays. Which improvements are you most proud of?

I am very proud of the community asset that Athletic Park and the Woodchucks have become. Ryan Treu is proud when fans leave Athletic Park happy regardless of if the team won or lost. We’re always doing what we can to create a great fan experience. Mostly I’m proud of how we have combined the historic aspects of Athletic Park with premium seating and modern amenities.

What do you hope people experience when they come to Athletic Park for a ball game?

I hope they experience a fun night outside with their friends and/or family, taking in one of Wausau’s great amenities. I hope they get a chance to talk, laugh and enjoy themselves. I hope they’re amazed when they see our great facility and I hope they want to come again.

