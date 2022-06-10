Pastor John W. Eldred

John “Baby Cakes” Eldred, 90, of Wausau, died June 8, 2022, at Azura Memory Care, Wausau, WI following heart failure.

He was born April 8, 1932, in Rice, MN to the late Laurel and Luverne (Thomas) Eldred. He graduated from the University of Minnesota and Fuller Theological Seminary, Pasadena, CA.

John’s career in the ministry included service at churches in Upand and Chula Vista, CA and at United Methodist churches in the Wisconsin communities of Racine, Whitefish Bay, Burlington, Merrill, Clintonville, South Milwaukee, Appleton, Spencer, Colby, Abbotsford, and Owen. Following retirement, John also served interim appointments at the Presbyterian Church in Abbotsford and at UCC churches in Owen and Merrill.

John’s interests and outreach were far-reaching including his pastoral counseling activities, reading, service on various community boards, Masonic and Rotary activities, leading tour groups to Israel, and active involvement and interests in bridge, curling, skiing, and golf.

On February 26, 1966, he married Heather (Elsmo) Eldred in Racine, WI.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother and sister-in-law Richard and Shirley Eldred; three children from a previous marriage: Tammy Lynn Cook of Long Beach, CA, Scott Alan Cook of Scottsdale, AZ, and Vicki Joy Cook of Carlsbad, CA.

Survivors include his wife, Heather Eldred of Wausau; two sisters, Nancy Syring of Granite Falls, MN and Clarys Sheiban of HoHoKus, NJ; as well as many nieces and nephews.

At John’s request, there will be no funeral service.

Carmen L. Krueger

Carmen Lorraine Krueger, 60, of Mosinee, passed away unexpectedly of a massive heart attack on June 7, 2022, after attending a Brewers Game in Milwaukee.

She is survived by her daughter Melanie (Aaron) Miskowiak; mother, Jean; two brothers, Dean (Kathy) Krueger and Keith (Ashley) Krueger; and 1 sister, Holli (Brian) Braun. She is further survived by three grandchildren, Laura, Miranda, and Morgan. She is preceded in death by her father, Lester Krueger, Jr. and infant sister, Christine.

Carmen donated her organs and gave the gift of life.

There will be a private memorial held at a later date.

Kent A. Dolloff

Kent Dolloff, 61, of Lac du Flambeau and Wausau, passed away at home with his loving wife by his side on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

He was born on January 19, 1961 to Clifford and Mildred Dolloff. He graduated from Wausau East High School in 1979 and went on to work in the printing industry for 36 years. On May 24, 1986, he married Brenda at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wausau.

Kent was known for his love of the outdoors, camping, fishing, especially on his yearly trip fishing trip to Canada, pheasant hunting and wild bird hunting in North Dakota, and pontoon boat rides. Kent was an avid supporter of Wisconsin sports teams and was a yearly season ticket holder of the Green Bay Packers. In his later years, Kent also enjoyed travelling throughout the United States and spending time at his lake house on Tippe Canoe Lake. His wittiness and one liners will be forever missed!

Kent is survived by his wife of 36 years, Brenda, his son: Eric Bender, his sister: Barbara Remillard, his in-laws: Kathy Reetz, Chris Scott (Wayne), Sharon Vachovake, Rick (Marcia) Wood, Gary (Deb) Wood, several nieces and nephews, and many dear friends. Kent is also survived by his yellow lab, Gracie. Later on in life he enjoyed getting to know his biological father, Erv and 3 sisters Denise, Diane and Dawn.

Kent is preceded in death by his parents, mother-in-law LaVerne Wood and his dog, Ruby.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at Brainard Funeral Home, 522 Adams Street, Wausau. Visitation will take place from 9:00am until the time of service at the Funeral Home on Tuesday. Burial will take place at Restlawn Memorial Park following the service.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Marathon County Humane Society.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Compassus Hospice Care Team.

Donald R. Bures

Donald Ralph Bures, 93, died surrounded by family at the Wisconsin Veteran’s Home at King on February 1, 2020 after many years with dementia.



Don served in WWII as a US Navy sailor, fighting for his country on Okinawa.



Don is survived by his seven children, Jane Petersen of Madison, David Bures of Dubuque, IA, Ann Umhoefer of Edmond, OK, Kathryn James of Oshkosh, Julie Arvedson of Waukesha, Danny Bures of Texas, and Toni Krueger. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Virginia “Ginny” Bures and his mother, Mae Kosina.



Don was a loving husband and father. He liked watching football – especially the Packers – and he loved golfing. He and Ginny enjoyed many dinners at the Fireside Restaurant on Townline Lake in Rhinelander. For several years, they spent a few months every winter in Gulf Shores, AL, watching Packer games with other “snowbirds” from Wisconsin.

He was a born salesman and excelled at his work. He retired from Jesse Foods in Rhinelander after a successful career.



A graveside memorial will be held at 12:00 PM on Friday, June 24th at Pine Grove Cemetery in Wausau.



The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff of the Wisconsin Veteran’s Home, as well as the staff of ThedaCare Hospice and Heartland Hospice. Dad was always in good hands.



Daniel M. Reilly

Daniel M. Reilly, 64, died Monday, June 6, 2022 at his home.

He was born December 23, 1957 in Ripon, son of the late James and Elaine (Kuehn) Reilly. On April 12, 2005 he married Julie Flynn in Maui.

Dan enjoyed being outdoors, bike riding, taking walks and spent a lot of time with his late father-in-law, Willilam Flynn, golfing, hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed watching the Brewers and Packers.

Survivors include his wife, Julie Reilly; daughters, Megan (Cameron) Loquist, Amanda (Anthony) Criezis and Missy (Kevin) Beausoleil; step-son, Aaron (Amber) Panko; 5 grandchildren, brothers, Chris (Kandy) Reilly, Dave (Marisa) Reilly and Kelly Reilly; sister, Diane Reilly.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

No services will be held at this time.

Darrell D. Birkey

Darrell Devon Birkey went to be with his Lord and Savior on June 6, 2022, at Bethany Home, Waupaca, Wisconsin surrounded by family.

Born November 24, 1954 in Peru, Indiana, Darrell was raised on the family dairy farm near Amboy, IN, graduating from Maconaquah High School in 1973, where he lettered in football and baseball. Darrell was active in Counterpoints (swing choir), school plays and variety shows. After graduation he participated in the Ole Olsen Theatre group in Peru. Always interested in music, Darrell sang at weddings and in church.

Early in his career, he was a salesman and then a manager at Musicland, RadioShack and Fort Wayne Productions, producing wedding videos and even a promotional video for his brother’s cow auction. He also ran a popular karaoke business, all the while working as a residential trainer for ADEC, a group home for 18 years in Goshen, IN.

Darrell embraced technology and self-taught himself on the computer and in 2009 moved to Colorado to be the producer for Real Science Radio and Bob Enyart Live.

Darrell served on the board of Colorado Right to Life and was an elder at the Denver Bible Church until shortly before his passing.

In 2016 Darrell moved to Iola, WI to escape the high altitude of the Rockies and live out his life with family there.

Darrell was preceded in death by his parents Richard and May (Troyer) Birkey and is survived by three brothers, Keith (Diana) Kokomo, IN, Loren (Anita) Amherst Junction, WI and Delmar (Stacy) Goshen, IN.

A celebration of Darrell’s life will take place June 25, 2022 at 4pm at Faith Community Church Waupaca, WI.

Sally A. Ripley

Sally A. Ripley, 76 of Birnamwood, died on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Langlade Aspirus Hospital.

Sally was born on July 18, 1945, in Milwaukee, the daughter of James and Louise (Kittelson) Hering.

On March 31, 1964, Sally was united in marriage to Richard Ripley Jr. in Minnesota. He preceded her in death on November 24, 2013.

Sally was employed as a home health aide in Milwaukee prior to moving to Birnamwood. She was then employed at Homme Home until starting her own home health care business, LeSalle, in Birnamwood. She and her husband, Richard, then had the opportunity in 1986 to purchase Cady Home in Birnamwood which the couple owned and operated. The couple expanded their business to Autumn Lane in Birnamwood and Cady Home West in Wausau, as well as past locations in Antigo and Mosinee.

Sally was a spunky lady. She loved to play a joke on her friends and family just to see how gullible they were. She had a great sense of humor. Sally was very caring throughout her life and would talk with anyone. Literally anyone. She loved rummaging and thrifting and antiquing. Always searching for the best bargain. Sally loved a good cheeseburger and knew where to find them. She loved her many dogs and cats throughout the years and was an avid Barbie collector. She spent much of her time crocheting many afghan blankets for her children, grandchildren and greatgrandchildren.

Sally is survived by six children, Kristie (Eugene) Corazalla, Sandra (Kenneth) Gibson, Jonathan Ripley, Jennifer (Benji) Schmidt, Tracy (Michael) Anderson and Rick (Ann) Ripley; 29 grandchildren and 36 great grandchildren; her sister Lori (Chris) Urban; her brother, Timothy (Cheryl Radesevich) Hering; her siblings-in-law, Carolyn Bachand, Michael Ripley and Susan (Jack Kautza) Janssen and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; son, Robert; brother, James Hering Jr.; sister, Kathy Hering and siblings-in-law, Evelyn (Clayton) Laszewski and Dale Bachand.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Sunday, June 12th, 2022 at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood. Rev. Wes Jedras will officiate. Burial will be in Forest Cemetery, Birnamwood. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 11:00am until the time of the funeral.

Alois Brinkman

Alois Brinkman, 86 of Hatley, died on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at home surrounded by his family.

Al was born on May 3, 1936, the son of Alois and Helen (Schueller) Brinkman. Following high school Al joined the US Army, serving in Germany. On May 14, 1960, Al was united in marriage to Camille Warpehoski at St. Florian’s Catholic Church, Hatley.

Al worked as a custodian for the DC Everest School District for many years. He was a member of St. Florian’s Catholic Church, Hatley, his faith was a very important part of his life. Al cherished the time spent with his family. He was a role model for his grandchildren who aspire to be just like him. He enjoyed vegetable gardening, generously sharing his produce. He also enjoyed keeping busy doing projects, working in his work shop or taking care of his yard and his birds. He especially loved his bluebirds and cardinals. Al always lent a helping hand and was happy to do so. He also loved to deer hunt with the boys until he got the buck of his dreams.

Al is survived by his wife of 62 years, Camille; five children, Lynn (Randy) Barr, Greg (Cindy) Brinkman, Jim ‘Buck’ (Michelle) Brinkman, Sheri (Rick) Fleischman, and Dan (Kimberly) Brinkman; 14 grandchildren, Curt (Michelle), Jenni (Garret), Nate (Lindsay), Ashley (Tom), Matt (Emily), Jordan (Lisa), Lauren, Aaron, Blake (Mal), Megan (Yossef), Morgan (Tyler), Jake (Emily), Zach (Taylor), and Jesse; five great-grandchildren, Abby, Sarah, Amira, Iris, and Jonathan; one brother, Ken (Karen); sisters, Sister Helen Jean Brinkman and Carol Due; sister-in-law, Audray Brinkman; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Al is preceded in death by his parents; father and mother-in-law, Chester and Delphine Warpehoski; his brothers, Don, Franklin, Eugene and Severin; brother-in-law, Bob Due, and sisters-in-law, Geri and Ruth Brinkman.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:30 pm on Saturday, June 18th, 2022, at St. Florian’s Catholic Church, Hatley. Father Gregory Bohren will preside. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 10:00 am until the time of Mass at the church. The family would like to thank the staff at Aspirus Oncology Department and Dr. Haque for their kind and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital would be appreciated.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home of Wittenberg is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

Rodney E. Best

Rodney E. Best 79 of Wittenberg died Thursday June 2nd 2022, at his home in Wittenberg following a short bout with cancer.

Rodney was born July 19 1942 to Ivan and Hilda (Austin) Best in Dane County Wisconsin. He grew up on the family farm and always had a Love for the land. He particularly became interested in welding and repair of the machinery after his father bought a welder, and became a very accomplished self taught welder himself.

After graduating High School Rodney started attending college for a time with hopes of becoming a attorney. But because of the expense of school he didn’t finish. After ending college he did some other jobs mostly welding. He became interested in publishing and bought the Wittenberg Enterprise from Luther England, moving to Wittenberg in 1969. He owned and operated it for several years. He was very community minded, and got involved with the Wittenberg Lions Club, and The Wittenberg Area Chamber of Commerce, and Future Farmers of America. He was chosen as Wittenberg Area Man of the Year in 1971. Rodney was also a Founding Member of the Wittenberg Historical Society through the encouragement of Grover Meisner, Olin Hagen, Wilmarth Thayer, and others. He also got into Real Estate becoming a salesman for Brunner-Hance Real Estate, and in later years with Henry Jensen of Birnamwood. Rodney also around the same time attended Missouri School of Auctioneering and graduated in 1977, through the encouragement of Tom Hance Sr. He did a lot of auctions in the area for several years and also did several appraisals being appointed by the Small Business Administration, and Shawano County Probate Court on both. He latter also took over Wittenberg Sales Company from Milton Voeltz that did the clerking and cashiering of the auctions.

Rodney as most young boys growing up had a fascination with trains. Well that dream came true on a much larger scale when he was asked through some of the local people to become a Member of The Eland Railroad Museum and was very active in it up until recently. He also helped with gathering maple sap and driving truck and tractor in the Spring for Weller’s Sugarbush at Elderon for many years. He also plowed snow for several people in the area in the Winter months.

He also was a very accomplished Wood Worker, learning a lot through a good friend John Mundt, and Ken Gulickson. He made several pieces for people in the area and also did a lot of repair of furniture.

Although Rodney was never married he had quite a list of how he put it “Unofficial Adopted Kids and Adults.” Paul & Lisa Wierzba and their kids, Gus Jr & Diane Weller and kids, John & Paula Mundt of North Dakota, the Gus Weller Sr family, members of The Wittenberg Historical Society and Eland Railroad, Crystal Thayer, LaRae Tratz, Jeff Sigetich & Dave, Michael & Kelly Hull of Las Vegas NV, and many more.

He is also survived by his sister Shirley (Roger) Lusk of New Glauris WI.

He was preceeded in death by his parents Ivan & Hilda Best, and his beloved dog Jasper.

Funeral Arrangements are being done by Schmidt-Schulta Funeral Home with a Memorial Service being done at a later date. One other thing to mention about Rodney is that he always thought of others first before himself.

Eugene Osero

Eugene Osero, former president of Community Credit Union, passed away on January 7, 2022 in Sarasota, FL. A celebration of life gathering will be held at Monk Botanical Gardens, 1800 N 1st Ave. Wausau, on Friday, June 17th during the hours of 2 to 5 pm. It will be held at the kitchen shelter.