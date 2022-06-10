Damakant Jayshi

Wausau’s Capital Improvements and Street Maintenance Committee on Thursday took a first look at a flush street concept as part of the city’s downtown redevelopment plan.

Toole Design submitted the concept for a presentation this week.

Under the proposal, center streets would be redeveloped to allow comfortable mingling for all – pedestrians, bikers, businesses (including restaurants) and vehicular traffic under a flush street concept.

“Flush streets often provide a more holistic approach to designing for all the activity that happens in the public realm, from building face to building face,” Toole’s documents read. “These streets emphasize the social and economic function of streets, intending to create a vibrant place for people to move and gather…they still allow for typical operational needs such as delivery of goods and transit operations.”

Dist. 5 Alder Gary Gisselman expressed concern that no dedicated bicycle lane was set aside under the plan, which could have an impact on the safety of those using bicycles. John Dempsey, senior landscape architect for Toole Design, and City Engineer Wesolowski said the flush street’s idea was to slow down the traffic, so a separate bike lane was not needed.

Dist. 7 Alder Lisa Rasmussen said widening streets and pavements would minimize the conflict between pedestrians and vehicles and between bikers and vehicles. Assistant City Planner Andrew Lynch said bikers often use the sidewalks even if a bicycle lane is available. “The flush street is designed to slow down the car traffic,” said Lynch.

Dist. 4 Alder Doug Diny agreed that a separate bike lane is unnecessary and said the design would “create something different.”

Gisselman said it might be too early to decide on the concept since they don’t know how the neighborhood will look in 2-3 years, and including the final mix of residential and retail.

No formal decision was made.