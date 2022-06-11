For Wausau Pilot & Review

MADISON – The Wausau Woodchucks left 10 men on base, including six in scoring position in a 4-3 loss to the Madison Mallards on Saturday afternoon.

The scoring chances came early and often for Wausau (4-8), which overcame a two-run deficit only to surrender the winning run on an eighth-inning error.

The Chucks loaded the bases in the first and second innings, failing to capitalize.

Ryan Sepede (BYU) scored on a wild pitch in the third inning to help the Woodchucks erase an early 1-0 hole. But the Mallards (6-6) would answer with two solo homers over the next two innings. They scored three runs in total against Wausau starter Jack Wenninger (Illinois), who settled for a no-decision in a four-inning performance.

The Woodchucks would pick up their starter by scratching across runs in the fifth and seventh innings. A double steal by Mark Shallenberger (Evansville) and Brent Widder (Evansville) set up a game-tying RBI groundout by Collin Reuter (BYU), who recorded his first two RBI of the season Saturday.

Wenninger was relieved by his Illinois teammate Calvin Shepherd, who was strong through the first three innings of his debut outing. He tallied five strikeouts before running into trouble in the eighth, surrendering two hits and sailing an errant pickoff throw, which allowed Madison to regain the lead.

Mike Reagan (Barry) stranded two inherited runners to escape the inning without further damage. The southpaw has struck out seven over his last three scoreless appearances.

Despite multi-hit games from Widder, Shallenberger and Kevin Kilpatrick (Houston), the Woodchucks fell one run short. They are now 4-8 on the season after splitting this two-game road series.

The Woodchucks will return home to Athletic Park on Sunday where they’ll take on the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders in a 1:05 p.m. matchup for the 2nd Woody’s Reading Club Redemption Game. Gates open at 12:05 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at https://wausau-woodchucks.nwltickets.com/ or by calling 715.845.5055.