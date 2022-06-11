By Shereen Siewert

A 42-year-old Mosinee man is facing life in prison after he was convicted by a jury of murdering the mother of his child and hiding her body.

Jesus Contreras Perez booking photo

Police say Jesus Contreras Perez repeatedly stalked and threatened Cassandra Ayon before her death. Now, he stands convicted of first-degree intentional homicide, stalking and hiding a corpse.

Ayon was last seen at about 3:45 a.m. the morning of Oct. 3, 2020 in the Unity area, when she left a friend’s home, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Department. Ayon’s parents called 911 on Oct. 4, 2020 to report their daughter missing.

Police say witnesses reported seeing multiple bruises on Ayon’s body. Witnesses also said Ayon was frightened of Contreras Perez, who allegedly threatened her and followed her on multiple occasions including the night before she disappeared.

Official charges were filed June 7, 2021.

Witnesses describe a tumultuous relationship between the two and said Ayon broke up with Contreras Perez because he was “abusive to her and also because he was cheating on her,” according to court documents. Police were told Ayon had bruises on her wrist and arm and was repeatedly threatened by him.

A review of the defendant’s internet search records showed Contreras Perez searched for information including how to check for license plate addresses, how to make a firearm silencer, how to test a silencer and what a silencer sounds like, according to the criminal complaint.

The most serious crime Contreras Perez faced, first-degree intentional homicide, carries a mandatory life sentence, but Wisconsin law gives judges discretion to allow extended release after a 20-year term.

His five-day trial concluded on Friday with guilty verdicts on all three counts. A date for sentencing has not yet been set.