Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Noah Stroming struck out five in a six-inning complete game as the Wausau Post 10 American Legion baseball team won its second-straight game to start the season with a 4-3 defeat of De Pere on Saturday at Athletic Park.

The game was shortened to six innings due to rain, and the second game of the day scheduled against Oshkosh was postponed.

Wausau scored three times in the second inning and added another in the third to take a 4-1 lead.

Nate Woehlert had an RBI single, Wyatt Stahel scored on a wild pitch, and Ethan Graham had a sacrifice fly to give the Bulldogs the lead in the second. A double steal led to the fourth run in the third.

De Pere struck for two runs in the fifth before Stroming settled back in to finish off the victory.

Wausau will travel to Marinette for a doubleheader Sunday.

Wausau 4, De Pere 3

De Pere 010 020 – 3 6 2

Wausau 031 000 – 4 5 0

WP: Noah Stroming. LP: Martens.

SO: Martens (5 inn.) 5, Cherney (0 inn.) 0; Stroming 5. BB: Martens 3, Cherney 0; Stroming 1.

Top hitters: D, Martens HR, 2 RBI; Brosing 3B. W, Nate Woehlert 2×3, RBI; Jesse Osness 2B.

Records: De Pere not reported; Wausau 2-0.