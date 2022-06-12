Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities! Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

ADRC Peer Leader Needed for Stepping On Workshops. The Aging and Disability Resource Center staff lead community classes that help people learn about fall prevention. They are seeking peer leaders to assist them in upcoming class offerings. Peer leaders must be 60 years of age or older, care about senior safety, be comfortable in front of a small group, and go through some training to help facilitate this program. Contact Peggy Kurth for Marathon County and Marshfield (peggy.kurth@adrc-cw.org or 888-486-9545) and contact Jennifer Clark for Wisconsin Rapids, Merrill, Antigo (jennifer.clark@adrc-cw.org or 888-486-9545).

Give Rides to Seniors. Faith in Action helps seniors receive rides to medical appointments or the grocery store. They offer a very flexible volunteer schedule, volunteer as often or as little as you like. Contact Jamie at Faith in Action, 715-848-8783, email WausauFIAinfo@gmail.com to start a volunteer application.

Help Distribute Food. The Neighbors’ Place seeks volunteers to assist with their outdoor food distribution. Some volunteers work outdoors and collect basic household information from food pantry guests. Other volunteers work inside preparing grocery carts for guests to load into their vehicle or cart. Shifts are Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from approximately 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and Wednesdays from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Contact Catherine at catherine@neighborsplace.org or 715-845-1966.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Donate a Meal. St. Vincent de Paul’s new Getting Ahead program is seeking pre-prepared meals for its weekly workshops held on Thursday evenings. The Getting Ahead program aims to assist people experiencing poverty build their resources toward self-sufficiency. Individuals, organizations, churches and other groups can sponsor a meal for the Getting Ahead program by bringing a pre-prepared cold or hot meal (home-cooked or store/restaurant bought) to the workshop location at 5 p.m. on Thursday nights or donate a gift card for a restaurant or grocery store. Meal to serve 16 people. To sign up to sponsor a meal, contact Emily Mueller at 715-298-3028, option 3, or email emueller@svdpwausau.org.

Laptop Needed. Have an old, working laptop laying around that you don’t use? The Women’s Community is in need of a laptop for a client. Contact Allie at allie@womenscommunity.org or 715-842-5663 to donate.

Source: United Way of Marathon County