MARINETTE – The Wausau Post 10 Legion baseball team split a doubleheader at Marinette on Sunday, losing the opener 4-3 before coming back to take Game 2, 10-5.

Dylan Ackerman suffered the loss in Game 1, striking out eight in a complete-game six-inning effort.

Ethan Graham, Lane Juedes and Nate Woehlert each had two hits, and Cole Osness and Jacob Hamann had RBIs in the loss for the Bulldogs.

Wausau scored in each of the first four innings in Game 2 to open up a 10-1 lead and cruised to the win behind Jesse Osness, who struck out eight and gave up just two earned runs in the complete game.

Wyatt Sathel hit a grand slam home run in the fourth inning to cap the scoring for Wausau.

Wes Schneider went 3-for-4 with an RBI, Juedes had two hits and two RBI, and Stahel scored three times and had the four RBI on his long ball for the Bulldogs.

Wausau (3-1) plays at D.C. Everest on Tuesday at Simon Field.