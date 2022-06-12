For Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau Woodchucks defeated the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders 7-3 in come-from-behind fashion on Sunday at Athletic Park.

Fond du Lac jumped out to an early lead with a single to right for its first score of the game. The Chucks only allowed one run as Camden Janik (Illinois) caught a runner trying to take second.

Wausau tied it up in the bottom of the first after a triple by Brock Watkins (BYU) and a sac fly by Kevin Kilpatrick (Houston).

A single and an error put runners on the corners for the Dock Spiders in the thrd, and a sac fly gave Fond du Lac a 2-1 lead. In the fourth, a home run gave the Docks Spiders a 3-1 lead, but that would be all they could muster.

The Chucks got the bats going in the bottom of the fifth, starting with a solo shot by Hunter Dorraugh (San Jose State). Janik smashes a double to center field and scored on a Tre Hondras (John A. Logan) home run one pitch later. Amani Larry (New Orleans) drilled a single and was driven in by Brent Widder (Evansville), bringing the Chucks’ lead to a 6-3.

Dorraugh smashed his second home run of the game for the Woodchucks final run.

The Woodchucks (5-8) play at Fond du Lac (8-5) on Monday at 6:35 p.m. before returning home for two-game series against Green Bay on Tuesday and Wednesday at Athletic Park.