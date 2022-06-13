Wausau Pilot & Review

A 50-year-old woman was airlifted from the scene of an ATV crash Saturday near Tomahawk, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department.

The crash was reported in the area of Hwy. 86 and County Hwy. YY. Police say the lead ATV was turning around on a trail when a second ATV driver applied brakes to avoid a potential collision. At that point, the woman, who is from Ogema, lost control of the ATV and was ejected, police said.

The ATV rolled, coming to rest on top of the woman, who was taken by Lifelink medical helicopter from the crash scene.

The extent of her injuries has not been specified and her name has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.