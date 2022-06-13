Wausau Pilot & Review

Significant incidents reported by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department for the preceding week. Information provided each Monday by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department.

On 06-09-2022 a K9 deputy on routine patrol stopped a vehicle on CTH P near Logan Rd. in the Town of Pine River for minor traffic violations. Upon deploying his K9 partner the dog had a positive alert on the vehicle. Following the investigation a 34 year old Tripoli man was arrested for criminal operating after revocation, felony bail jumping, and possession of meth paraphernalia. He was transported to the Lincoln County Jail.

On 06-10-2022 deputies were dispatched to the area of USH 51 and CTH H in the Town of Rock Falls for a reported two car crash with injuries. The two vehicles were traveling N/B on USH 51 when the vehicle in the right lane suffered a mechanical issue causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle and enter the left lane striking the second vehicle. Minor injuries were reported as the result of the crash. No citations were issued.

On 06/10/2022 deputies were dispatched an address on Carpenter Rd. in the Town of Somo for a reported Burglary in progress. The home owner reported to dispatch that his game camera alerted him by cell phone to someone being on his property. The home owner reported that no one had permission to be on the property. Upon arriving on scene the first deputy located the suspect in the shed by the home and he was putting items into his pockets. The deputy made contact with a 22 year old Merrill, WI man. Additional deputies arrived and scene and they took the subject into custody and transported him to the Lincoln County Jail. While en route to the jail the subject became belligerent and banging his head against the protective cage in the squad causing him to suffer a head injury. The subject then kicked a window out of the squad. The suspect was then removed from the squad along the highway and an ambulance was called to treat him for the head injury and transport him to the hospital for medical clearance. At the hospital the subject remained disorderly screaming, swearing, spitting, and urinating himself. He was later brought to jail and booked in on several criminal charges as well as a probation hold. No deputies were injured during this encounter.

On 06-10-2022 a deputy on routine patrol stopped a vehicle on USH 51 near CTH Q in the Town of Pine River for an equipment violation. A K9 officer from the City of Merrill was requested to assist with the stop. The officer deployed his K9 partner which indicated a positive alert on the car. The driver of the car a 37 year old male from Marshfield, WI was found to be impaired and ran through a series of SFSTs. Following those tests the driver was arrested for OWI as well as possession of Meth and Marijuana. The subject was transported to the Lincoln County Jail and turned over to corrections officers.

On 06/11/2022 a deputy on routine patrol stopped a vehicle for a speeding violation on USH 51 at USH 8. The driver of the vehicle a 33 year old McHenry, IL man was found to be under the influence of intoxicants. The driver was put through a series of SFSTs and as a result of those tests he was arrested for first offense OWI. The deputy also located several firearms in the vehicle. The driver was also booked on operating a firearm while intoxicated. He was transported to the Lincoln County Jail where he was turned over to corrections officers.

On 06/11/2022 deputies were dispatched to the area of STH 107 and Tug Lake Rd in the Town of Rock Falls for a reported vehicle crash. Upon arrival deputies located and detained a 35 year old Irma, WI man. Upon further investigation the driver was found to be under the influence of intoxicants. He was arrested for fifth offense OWI, operating after revocation, and felony bail jumping. He was transported to the Lincoln County Jail where he was turned over to corrections officers. No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

On 06-11-2022 deputies were dispatched to the area STH 86 and CTH YY in the Town of Tomahawk for a reported ATV crash with injuries. It was reported that a lead ATV was turning around on the trail when the second ATV operator a 50 year old Ogema, WI woman came over the hill and thought she was going to collide with the first ATV. As a result she applied the brakes to avoid the collision. The woman lost control of her ATV and was ejected from the ATV and the ATV rolled coming to a rest on the woman. Lifelink medical helicopter was dispatched to the scene and transported the woman with unknown injuries. As of this time the crash is still under investigation. The woman was not wearing a helmet.

During this week period there was 12 reported car deer crash and 1 car bear crash.