Ronald P. Lepak

Ronald P. Lepak, age 66, died on Monday, June 6, 2022 at home with his family by his side.

Ron was born on November 30, 1955 in Wausau to the late Daniel and Marie (Carr) Lepak Sr. He was raised on a farm as one of 13 children. Ron graduated from Newman High School and was employed at Wausau Window and Wall until his retirement in 2019. He married Linda (Stankowski) in October 1979. They later divorced however Ron remained close within the family, always considering them to be his own brothers and sisters. He later met Gayle and spent the last 18 years with her. She lovingly cared for Ron until his passing.

Ron was an outdoorsman who had a passion for fishing and deer hunting. He was also an avid Packer, Badger, and Brewer fan. Ron enjoyed his travels to Canada for numerous hunting trips, Taiwan, Las Vegas, and a cruise to Puerto Rico, St. Thomas, and St. Maarten. He also loved cooking, telling stories, and sharing one of his many, many jokes. Ron was always busy tinkering on a vehicle, working on various projects, building deer stands, and anything else that someone needed. He took pride in his work and was always willing to lend a hand.

Although Ron had no children of his own he considered his God Daughter Jackie to be his own and was close with many of his nieces and nephews. In addition, Gayle’s children Kari and Jeff were also thought of as family. Both Jackie and Kari’s children were ‘his grandchildren.’ Ron had a huge heart and was known to be a favorite to many. He worked hard, played hard, and loved hard. He will be missed by so many friends and family.

Ron is survived by his fiancé Gayle Emmerich; siblings Daniel (Sheri) Lepak, Gail (Keith) Lawrence, Connie (Dennis) Janssen, Bonnie (Voght) Roeder-Smith, Susie (Dennis) Bedish, Patty (Chuck) Janssen, Nancy (Donald) Hall, Roger Lepak, Mary Beth Smith, and Katie Lepak; step siblings Patti Oleszczuk, Cathy (Bill) Wasmund, Bruce (Penny) Oleszczuk, Mary Jo Leitermann, Tim (Gayle) Oleszczuk; God Daughter Jackie (Dan) Kluever, Kari (Brent) Roeper; Jeff Emmerich; and ‘grandchildren’ Mia and Jeremy Kluever, Emma and Blake Roeper. He is further survived by his Stankowski family: Diane Jensen, Ray (Sharon), Joe (Karen), Gene (Cindy), (ex-wife) Linda Lepak, Roger (Mary), Randy (Melody), Christine “Tina” (Rick) Lang, Jeff (Jeanette), Tina Stankowski, Wanda Stankowski, Donna Stankowski, and Pam Stankowski; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, stepmother Mary, and brothers Steve and James, his best friends and brothers in law, Chuck Stankowski and Frank Stankowski, as well as his former mother and father in law, Ernest and Mary Stankowski, brothers in law Tom Smith, Randy Roeder, Ronnie Stankowski and Roger Jensen, and God Son Jimmy Stankowski.

Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Brainard Funeral Home – Everest Chapel, 5712 Memorial Court, Weston. Visitation will take place from 1:00 PM until the time of service at the funeral home on Saturday.

The family would like to thank the staff at Aspirus Palliative Care and Hospice Care for their care and compassion.

Brainard Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences and guest book may be signed at www.brainardfuneral.com

Kolton L. Ouellette

Kolton Louis Ouellette, also known as NANAW GIZËK, passed away unexpectedly at home at the tender age of 10 on Friday, June 10, 2022.

Kolton was born on February 13, 2012, in Antigo, Wisconsin to Andy Ouellette and Jenny Shepard. At the age of 18 months Kolton sustained injuries that would forever change his life. He would then spend the next 8 years with his grandma Kristine and puppies Cy and Ellie. Although he went through many hardships in his short life, he brought so much joy to all who knew him. Kolton loved going on trips with his mom and dad to visit with sisters, cousins, aunts, and uncles. He loved animals and puppy snuggles, jamming to music and playing in anything that would get him dirty, such as puddles, leaves and dirt. He was the strongest, most amazing little boy who will be missed by the many people he touched with his strength and resilience.

Kolton is survived by his parents Andy (Kalen) Ouellette and Jenny Shepard; grandparents Kristine Ouellette, Craig Ouellette and PaPa Sonny and Grandma Carol Shepard; sisters Sierra and Serenity Shepard; great grandparents Donna Poling, Joe and Barb Ouellette, Bill Rousseau and Darell and Bonnie Cornell; aunts and uncles Stephany (Shaun Daniels) Shepard, Toni (Adam) Shepard-Moss, Heather Pauliot, Anthony Shepard, and Amy (Dan) Witman; and many cousins and other extended family.

Kolton is preceded in death by his grandparents Julie Treml, Michael Poling, Louis Shepard, Elaine Shepard, and Janice Berglund.

A funeral service for Kolton will be held at 5:00 PM on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street, Wausau. Visitation will take place from 3:00 PM until the time of service at the funeral home on Thursday. Online condolences may be given at www.helke.com

The family would like to thank all the amazing doctors, nurses, and staff at both the Marshfield Pediatrics Unit and PICU for their love and care for Kolton and his family throughout the last 8 years. They would also like to thank the Wausau first responders for their kindness, patience, and support.

Florence A. Niskanen

Florence A. “Torry” Niskanen, 93, Athens, died Thursday June 9, 2022, at the Colonial Center, Colby.

She was born June 9, 1929, in Watertown, Minnesota, daughter of the late Donley A. and Nannie (Moline) Johnston. On August 15, 1958, she married William Oliver Niskanen at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, St. Paul, Minnesota. He preceded her in death October 29, 1988.

Torry attended the University of Minnesota for two years and graduated from the University of Superior. For 40 years, she had been an Elementary School Teacher in Hawkins and Prentice School Districts. For the last 10 years of her teaching career, she taught high school musicals. Among her many involvements, Torry was the Sunday School Superintendent and Teacher in Brantwood, Wisconsin, was a member of the Red Hatters, enjoyed cooking, baking and reading.

Survivors include two children, Donley O. (Lisa) Niskanen, Athens, Blaine O. (Cindy) Niskanen, Montello; two grandchildren, Donley O. Niskanen II, Arja Lea (Alek) Niskanen-Glauvitz; a brother, Del (Charlotte) Johnston, St. Paul, Minnesota.

Besides her parents and husband, Florence was preceded in death by one son, John Oliver Niskanen, three siblings, Lyle Johnston, Glen (Helen) Johnston, and Betty May Johnston; an infant sister, Violet Fay.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday June 16, 2022 at Zion Lutheran Church, 213501 Legacy Street, Stratford. Burial will be in the Prentice Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Athens and again on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at the church. There will be a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Athens funeral home. Pallbearers for the funeral will be Donley Niskanen II, Arja Niskanen-Glauvitz, Alek Glauvitz, David Heikkinen, Dag Bystrom and Clint Woiak.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Beverly A. Miller

Beverly A. Miller, 72, Wausau, died unexpectedly, Thursday June 9, 2022, at her home.

She was born January 15, 1950, daughter of the late Lawrence and Ruth (Dallman) Schultz. On February 15, 1969, she married David R. Miller at St. John Lutheran Church ELCA, town of Wein. He preceded her in death April 15, 2016.

Prior to her retirement, Beverly had been employed as an Occupational Health Nurse with Marshfield Clinic. Among her many pastimes, she enjoyed fishing, traveling, playing cards and attending the Wisconsin Valley Fair with her grandchildren. Through the years she volunteered for many different church activities. Above all she loved her family and attending all of her grandchildren’s events. “Thank you for the wonderful memories” were Beverly’s own written words directed to all the special people in her life.

Survivors include her children, Angela (Jim) Lenselink, Wausau, Bradley (Peggy) Miller, Mosinee, Amanda (William) Sonnentag, Marathon; seven grandchildren, Allison Lenselink, Caleb (Olivia) Lenselink, Spencer (Samantha) Miller, Merideth (Marcus Kinblom) Miller, Chloe, Tate and Natalie Sonnentag; one great grandson, Beaux David Kinblom; siblings, Lloyd (Mary) Schultz, Edgar, Patsy (John) Fischer, Fenwood; special nephew, Greg Fischer; many extended family and friends.

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Friday June 17, 2022, at St. Matthew Ev. Lutheran Church, Marathon. Rev. Jon W. Hadler will officiate. Burial will be in the Edgar Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau and again on Friday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established by the family at a later date or may be given to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Mardell G. Brunette

Mardell G. Brunette, 96, Wausau, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at Mountain Terrace, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

She was born May 14, 1926 in Haugen, WI, daughter of the late Adolph and Caroline (Posta) Stodola. On November 21, 1946, she married Harold Brunette in Barron, WI. He preceded her in death on March 16, 1998.

In her younger years, Mardell worked as a telephone operator and throughout her life, enjoyed her role as a homemaker, raising her family. Among her favorite pastimes, she sold Avon and was quite the musician, playing the piano, organ and accordion. Mardell was one of Jehovah’s Witnesses and loved to study the Bible with others.

Survivors include, three daughters, Kathleen (Paul) Pazdra, Mesa, CO, Cheryl (Thomas) Hunt, Wausau and Gail (Michael) Travis, Wausau; six grandchildren, Jeremy Schleif, Amber Schleif, Benjamin Schleif, Desiree Horan, Madeline LaCrosse and Andie Kurszewski; two great grandchildren, Elise and James; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, Harold, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Kari; and 13 siblings.

Private burial services will be held at the Orchard Beach Cemetery in Rice Lake.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Leona M. Bulmer

Leona Bulmer entered eternal life on Monday May 23, 2022, at 6:20 am. She passed peacefully with two daughters holding her hands at her home, her beloved Lake Red House. Lee lived 94 years filled with home, family, friends. She leaves a legacy of love; she her daughters how to be good mothers, grandmothers, aunts, sisters, and friends.

Lee was born Leona Mae Medin on September 6, 1927, on her parent’s farm in Bogus Creek, Pepin, Wisconsin. She is the daughter of Walter Medin and Lena Aase Medin, whose families immigrated from Sweden and Norway. Lee is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harold Bulmer; brother, Carl Robert Medin; brother-in-law, Larry Works; and nephew, Robert Works. She is survived by three sisters, Della Works of Casper, Wyoming; Alice Winfrey of Hagerstown, Maryland; and Mildred Lilleskov (Glenn) of Rochester, Minnesota; and one cousin, Betty Bauer (Richard) of Durand, Wisconsin.

Leona met Harold Bulmer in a “Social Problems” course at the University of Wisconsin, Teacher’s College, Eau Claire when he returned from World War II. After their engagement on top of Rib Mountain, Harold (Hal) and Leona (Lee) married on July 23, 1950. They raised four daughters in Schofield. All four daughters survive Lee, Shari (Pete) Hawkinson of Burnsville, Minnesota; Susan Bulmer (Mary Ward) of West Topsham; Vermont, Sally (Matthew) Mergendahl of Rothschild, Wisconsin; and Shelly (Douglas) Botkin of Casey, Iowa. Harold preceded Leona in death on August 14, 2009.

Lee is survived by grandchildren, Melinda Mergendahl (Tom Gregory) of Fort Collins, Colorado; Alyssa Botkin of Dassel, Minnesota; Samuel Megendahl (Sarah Winter) of Boston, Massachusetts; Isak Hawkinson (Erika Kaske) of Minneapolis, Minnesota; and Aron Hawkinson of Duluth, Minnesota; by great grandchildren Lily Botkin Kimber, Maverick Botkin Kimber, and Fredi Jane Gregory; and by step grandchildren Brock Fox (Jennifer), Zachary Johnson, Katrina Loney (Brad) of Iowa.

Lee is survived by her many nieces and nephews, Anne Lilleskov, Jenifer Boyer (Tom), Laurel Medin, Donna Aase, Julie Shelley (Scott), Carl Medin Jr. (Beth), Dr. Cindy Works (Andrew Couldridge), Lori Cimburek (Mark), Barby Works Bosco (Rob Stewart), Thomas Works (Lisa), Suzanne Chun (Ross) and Cary Winfrey (Meghan).

The Lake Red House home was the site of many special events and family gatherings, including Sally and Matt’s wedding, the Bulmer’s 25th anniversary party in 1975, campouts, bonfires, boat rides, youth group activities and worship services. Lee’s great joy was to gather loved ones to share the lakefront backyard by hosting homemade picnic spreads. Lee is remembered for being a great cook and baker, particularly her rhubarb custard pie and chocolate chip cookies. Her grandchildren recall platters of food appearing effortlessly when they visited.

Lee was a Wisconsin farm girl who graduated 1945 from Pepin High School as Class Valedictorian. Her mother and a Reader’s Digest Scholarship gave her the opportunity to attend college. She graduated Eau Claire Teacher’s College in May 1949. Lee’s teaching career began in Shawno as a 5th grade teacher, then continued at Franklin Public School in Wausau from 1950-1957, and then restarted in 1968 as a substitute teacher in the D.C. Everest School District. When Lee retired in 1987, she was credited for 8 full years of teaching.

Lee valued her many close lifelong friendships she made though her membership and involvement at Highland Methodist Church and Peace United Church of Christ (UCC). Hal and Lee were founding members of Highland, where Lee served as Sunday School Superintendent. They both participated in Highland Weds couples for fun and fellowship. Lee’s church community involvement continued at Peace UCC where she contributed her talents of leadership and organization. Lee is best remembered for the annual June Strawberry Festival. Lee loved her Peace church family, saying that they are outstanding people filled with generous spirits that she is grateful to have known.

Lee’s retirement years were filled with becoming a grandmother, visiting and supporting her grandchildren’s activities from music to athletics. Lee saw five grandchildren graduate from college. In retirement, Hal and Lee liked to travel, most often by van on US road trips reuniting with friends. Hal and Lee attended 11 Elderhostel educational programs. Lee traveled to Norway, Israel, Egypt, Prince Edward Island, Alaska, and Hawaii. Her last major trip was to New York City with Susan and Mary in 2010.

Lee’s last years were spent at her home overlooking Lake Wausau with many visits from family and friends now traveling to see her. Lee‘s furry companion, Gemini, was always close by her. Sally and Matthew relocated from Galesville, Wisconsin to Rothschild, which enabled Lee’s continued living at home. Lee’s family is grateful to Sally and Matt and all who made Lee’s final wishes to stay in her home possible. Lee’s family wishes to acknowledge the expert care provided by the Interim Hospice Team (Roseann, Rochelle, Joy, Rosie, Sabrina, Mandy, Shannon, Allie, Tom, and Danielle). Their compassion and skills supported Lee’s daughters and kept Lee comfortable. Lee’s family also sends a special thank you to Michelle and Jeannette, TLC Homecare, for their assistance during this period of care.

A celebration of Lee’s life will be held on Friday June 10, 2022.

Visitation at 9:00 AM. Service at 10:30 AM. Luncheon to follow.

Rev. Joy Nelson-Jeffers will lead the service.

Peace United Church of Christ 1530 Grand Avenue Schofield, Wisconsin 54476

Arrangements by John J. Buettgen Funeral Home Schofield, Wisconsin.

Lee’s final resting place will be next to Hal at Restlawn Memorial Park Wausau, Wisconsin.

Carol A. Marcis

Carol Ann Marcis, 78 of Wausau passed away on May 27, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. She was born to the late August and Lucille (Pophal) Sell on March 6, 1944.

She is survived by her loving husband Donald Marcis, son William (Peggy) Marcis, son Robert Marcis, sister Mary (Jerome) Janikowski , grandson Brandon (Autumn) Marcis, and step grandchildren Lily and Jack Bessette. Great grandson Cash Marcis, and brother-in-law David (Helen) Marcis, sister-in-law Antoinette (Paul) Seccomb, nephew Dylan Shaw, niece Morgan McKenzie, niece Shawn Beam, nephew Richard Marcis , nephew Lee Kudronowicz, and niece Kim Kudronowicz. The family would like to thank Carols faithful care giver of 19 years Marlene Kloth, and all of the other caregivers that have helped with Carol over the years.

She was preceded in death by her parents August and Lucile Sell, mother and father-in-law Anthony and Lucille Marcis.

Carol had many hobbies which include fishing and playing golf, bowling and playing the piano, reading and sewing to name a few. But most of all her greatest passion was her family and spending time with them and her beloved puppy dogs.

Services will be held at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home on Wed., July 13, 2022 with a visitation at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, or monetary gifts please donate to the Marathon County Humane Society in Carols Name

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com

Gary N. Adkison

Gary Norman Adkison, 68, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family on June 3rd, 2022, following his courageous battle with cancer. Despite the bad days, Gary continued to smile and kept everyone laughing until the end.

Gary was born in Madison, Wisconsin but his heart belonged ‘up north’ in the Merrill area. He enjoyed fishing, camping, traveling, doing DYI projects and spending time with family and cats Gizmo and Riley.

Gary is survived by his wife Jean, son Rob (Denise) Hoffman, daughter Tracy (Travis) Thompson, grandchildren Colton, Mikhail, Robert John, Mackenzee, Gary, Kurtis, Jordan, Alyssa and their families. Gary is also survived by his mother Alyce Adkison, sister Linda (Hal) Netzloff, nephews Tim (Stacy) and Andy (Martha) and their families, mother-in-law Margaret Sense, brothers-in-law Michael and Scott Sense and family friend Cindy Sense.

Gary was proceeded in death by his father Clifford and his grandparents.

In accordance with Gary’s wishes, a private family service will be held at Snow Hill Cemetery in the Town of Scott.



Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting the family. You may view Gary’s obituary and leave online condolences at MWCS.WS.