Wausau Pilot & Review

D.C. Everest and Wausau West each had three players earn first-team honors on the 2022 All-Wisconsin Valley Conference Baseball Team.

Stevens Point sophomore pitcher Noah Marschke was named Player of the Year after helping lead the Panthers to the conference title..

Marschke went 4-0 with a 0.73 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched, while also batting .375 with five RBI.

Senior outfielder Tommy Drohner and junior outfielder Benett Klish were both unanimous picks to the first team for Stevens Point.

Joining the SPASH trio on the first team were D.C. Everest second baseball Cuyler Soppe, outfielder Mitch Danielski and pitcher Nate Langbehn, Merrill outfielder Henry Reimann, Wisconsin Rapids outfielder Brennan Huber, and shortstop Jesse Osness, outfielder Dylan Dobratz and catcher Ethan Graham of Wausau West.

Soppe led the conference in batting at .457, runs scored with 15 and stolen bases with 10, while Danielski was fifth in batting with a .400 average with seven RBI.

Langbehn went 2-1 with a 0.80 ERA for D.C. Everest, giving up just 12 hits in 26 1/3 innings with 33 strikeouts.

Osness was second in batting at .432 and Dobratz third with a .419 average. Dobratz also had 10 RBI and a home run. Graham hit .237 with 12 runs scored and 12 stolen bases.

Wausau East had a second-team selection in senior third baseman Lane Juedes, who hit .333 with eight RBI, seven stolen bases and seven runs scored.

2022 All-Wisconsin Valley Conference Baseball Team

(*denotes unanimous selection)

First team: *Cuyler Soppe, jr., 2B, D.C. Everest; *Dylan Dobratz, jr., OF, Wausau West; *Tommy Drohner, sr., OF, Stevens Point; *Jesse Osness, jr., SS, Wausau West; *Brennan Huber, jr., OF, Wisconsin Rapids; *Mitch Danielski, sr., OF, D.C. Everest; *Benett Klish, jr., OF, Stevens Point; Henry Reimann, sr., OF, Merrill; Ethan Graham, sr., C, Wausau West; Noah Marschke, so., P, Stevens Point; Nate Langbehn, so., P, D.C. Everest.

Second team: Cole Ladick, sr., OF, Wisconsin Rapids; Lane Juedes, sr., 3B, Wausau East; Ryan Lindemann, sr., 1B, Marshfield; Carson Gunderson, sr., 2B, Wisconsin Rapids; Deacan Koback, jr., C, Stevens Point; Braden Lewis, jr., 1B, Wisconsin Rapids; Kaden Thauer, sr., 3B, Stevens Point; Preston Miller, jr., OF, D.C. Everest; Riley Warzynski, sr., 3B/SS, Stevens Point; Kaden Thauer, sr., P, Stevens Point; Ethan Oelke, sr., P, Wausau West.

Honorable mention: Bryce Ehr, sr., Utility/DH, Stevens Point; Kale Roth, jr., 2B, Stevens Point; Wyatt iles, sr., 3B, D.C. Everest; Bryce Heil, sr., 1B, Wausau West; Noah Marschke, so., 1B, Stevens Point; Caden Sengbusch, sr., SS, Wisconsin Rapids; Caden Werth, so., OF, Wausau East; Michael McRae, sr., OF, Merrill; Noah Stroming, sr., P, Wausau East; Jordan Tibbetts, sr., P, Wisconsin Rapids; Braxton Kurth, jr., P, Marshfield.

Player of the Year: Noah Marschke, Stevens Point.