CUSTER – After two pandemic-induced years off, the Midwest Renewable Energy Association has announced the return of The Energy Fair on June 24, 25 and 26 in Custer.

Organizers expect this year’s fair will bring over 11,500 fairgoers together from across the Midwest.

The 2022 fair will feature live music, keynotes, camping, local food and beer, kids’ activities and hundreds of educational workshops. In addition, this year’s event will take on an increased focus toward social and environmental justice through its theme, Powering the Just Energy Transition.

In addition to the workshop schedule, the weekend’s lineup will include:

Hundreds of industry and artisan exhibitors

Family friendly entertainment and activities

Free e-recycling in partnership with Good News Project

Live music from Armchair Boogie, Nur-D, GGOOLLDD, and others

New to the fair is the inaugural Clean Energy Career Fair. Free for all fairgoers, the Career Fair will highlight training programs, workforce development opportunities and technical colleges that can help aspiring professionals launch a career in the clean energy field. During the Career Fair, MREA will celebrate the launch of its Midwest Solar Job Resource Center (SolarEnergy.Jobs) and give attendees a chance to network with organizations who are training students and/or hiring in the Midwest.

Tickets are on sale now at TheEnergyFair.org; admission is free for MREA members, volunteers and children 12 and younger. A limited amount of Energy Fair campsites are available. Free bus shuttles run on June 25 from Madison, Milwaukee, Portage and Stevens Point.

Visit TheEnergyFair.org or call 715-592-6595 for more information.