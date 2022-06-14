Wausau Pilot & Review

A Tomahawk man has been reported missing and endangered, according to a release from the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network.

David L. Strahota, 61, was last seen Nov. 17 in Tomahawk.

Mr. Strahota told friends he was going hunting in possibly the Fox Valley area or somewhere near the Wisconsin/Illinois border for a couple of weeks and requested a friend take care of his animals while he was gone, officials say. Friends told police Mr. Strahota was vague about his exact location and say it is not normal for him to be gone for such a length of time. His vehicle was left at his residence.

Officials describe the missing man as white, 5’4″ tall weighing about 200 pounds with blue hair and brown eyes. Family members say he has health issues that is prompting additional concern.

Anyone with information about his location or movements is urged to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department at 715-536-6272.