Wausau Pilot & Review

Wasuau West sophomore Autumn Hughes and Wausau East freshman Baley Berndt were named to the first team of the 2022 All-Wisconsin Valley Conference Softball Team.

Marshfield senior pitcher Courtney Donahue was named Player of the Year.

Donahue was 10-1 with a 1.23 earned run average and 93 strikeouts in 74 innings for Marshfield, which won its first outright conference championship since 1997. She also finished third in the conference in batting average (.476) and third in RBI (15), with five doubles and one home run.

Senior third baseman Loryn Jakobi was also a first-team pick for Marshfield as she hit. 381 with nine RBI.

Stevens Point’s Zoe Fink, Kaitlyn Klismith and Maddy Miklesh, and Wisconsin Rapids’ Megan Clary, Hayley Wagner, Meghan Jochimsen and Rhiannon Carroll round out the first-team selections.

Bendt led the conference in batting at .517, while Wagner topped the WVC in home runs with four and RBI with 18 while batting .462, which tied Fink for fifth in the conference.

Hughes led West in batting with a .433 average and had eight runs scored, seven stolen bases and three RBI.

D.C. Everest’s Dakota Witucki, Addison Kluck and Paige Kislow, and East’s Claire Coushman were among the second-team picks.

2022 All-Wisconsin Valley Conference Softball Team

(*denotes unanimous selection)

First Team

Infielders: *Zoe Fink, sr., Stevens Point; *Megan Clary, sr., Wisconsin Rapids; *Hayley Wagner, sr., Wisconsin Rapids; Loryn Jakobi, sr., Marshfield.

Outfielders: *Kaitlyn Klismith, fr., Stevens Point; *Meghan Jochimsen, sr., Wisconsin Rapids; Autumn Hughes, so., Wausau West.

Catcher: Maddy Miklesh, sr., Stevens Point.

Pitchers: *Courtney Donahue, sr., Marshfield; *Rhiannon Carroll, jr., Wisconsin Rapids.

Utility: *Baley Berndt, fr., Wausau East.

Second Team

Infielders: Claire Coushman, so., Wausau East; Dakota Witucki, so., D.C. Everest; Sawyer Holberg, jr., Wisconsin Rapids; Ashlynn O’Neal, sr., Stevens Point.

Outfielders: Brooklyn Bohman, sr., Marshfield; Laney Zuelsdorff, sr., Merrill; Kyla O’Neal, sr., Stevens Point.

Catcher: Madalen Bornbach, sr., Marshfield.

Pitchers: Addy Schmeltzer, jr., Merrill; Addison Kluck, fr., D.C. Everest.

Utility: Paige Kislow, sr., D.C. Everest.

Honorable Mention

Infielders: Nicole Doering, sr., Merrill; Emma Raikowski, sr., Stevens Point; Claire Calmes, fr., Wausau West; Sandy Costa, sr., Marshfield; Riley Zuleger, sr., D.C. Everest.

Outfielders: Brooke Swiecki, sr., Stevens Point; Sydney Spear, fr., D.C. Everest; Emily Friday, jr., Wisconsin Rapids; Shylah Brogan, so., Marshfield; Savannah Spees, jr., Wausau East; Dani Korman, sr., Merrill.

Catchers: Kendall Ziegahn, jr., Wisconsin Rapids; Sophia Peissig, sr., Wausau West.

Pitchers: Maren Sauvageau, so., Stevens Point; Maddy Krueger, sr., Wausau East; Allison Kirsch, so., Wausau West; Delilah Abundiz, so.,. Stevens Point.

Utility: Olivia Losee, sr., Merrill.

Player of the Year: Courtney Donahue, Marshfield.

Coach of the Year: Becky Linzmeier, Marshfield.