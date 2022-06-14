Dear editor,

GreenLight Metals is positioned to play a leading role in safely and responsibly growing our green economy by helping the U.S. become critical mineral independent while generating an economic boom in Marathon County that would directly benefit our communities, local governments and schools.

Focused on transparency and accountability, we met earlier this spring with numerous reporters in Wausau to introduce ourselves to the community and begin building relationships with folks who call this area home. We reached out to elected officials and began setting up meetings to learn more about the region and explore how we can work together toward a common goal of sustainable mining. We look forward to those meetings in the coming weeks.

It’s disappointing to read an incomplete story in the Pilot and Review (June 1, 2022) that included irresponsible rhetoric and falsehoods on our exploration efforts here. (Find the story referenced here.)

The fact of the matter is that the permitting and regulatory processes by the state of Wisconsin and the U.S. federal government, as it pertains to environmental protections, are some of the most stringent and rigorous in the world. Any exploratory drilling would be held to those same elite standards and, at GreenLight, we wouldn’t have it any other way.

With 21st century technology, GreenLight Metals can ensure we mine safely, responsibly and successfully from start to finish, and beyond. We look forward to open, honest and transparent discussions with stakeholders and residents, focusing on growing communities and producing clean energy metals that build a better future around us.

Dan Colton, president and CEO of GreenLight Metals

