I’m Beau! I’m a handsome guy who came to HSMC in 2021 and thought I had found my forever home. I turned out to be a bit picky with other male dogs, so I was no longer a good fit. So, here I am! I am really sweet and playful and think toys are the best thing ever. I promise to be a loyal companion and will be your best friend ’til the end, if you promise to be mine, too. At my young age, I have already gone through enough heartbreak, and I don’t know how much more I can take. If you think I could be the pup of your dreams, then call HSMC and ask about me! I’ll be waiting.

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home. This feature is a courtesy of Peaceful Pines Pet Memorials & Family Sanctuary.

To find out more about this week's pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.