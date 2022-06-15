Wausau Pilot & Review

A tornado watch is in effect Wednesday for Wausau and surrounding communities as the risk of severe weather continues in the area.

The watch, issued by the National Weather Service, impacts more than 50 Wisconsin counties including Marathon County and remains in effect until 10 p.m. Wednesday.

The watch comes on the heels of strong storms that ripped through the area overnight on Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning that downed trees and power lines, leaving thousands of people without electricity.

The National Weather Service defines a tornado as a “violently rotating column of air extending from the base of a thunderstorm down to the ground.” Tornadoes are capable of destroying even well-made structures, uprooting trees, and hurling objects through the air like deadly missiles.

How to protect yourself