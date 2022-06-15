Wausau Pilot & Review
A tornado watch is in effect Wednesday for Wausau and surrounding communities as the risk of severe weather continues in the area.
The watch, issued by the National Weather Service, impacts more than 50 Wisconsin counties including Marathon County and remains in effect until 10 p.m. Wednesday.
The watch comes on the heels of strong storms that ripped through the area overnight on Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning that downed trees and power lines, leaving thousands of people without electricity.
The National Weather Service defines a tornado as a “violently rotating column of air extending from the base of a thunderstorm down to the ground.” Tornadoes are capable of destroying even well-made structures, uprooting trees, and hurling objects through the air like deadly missiles.
How to protect yourself
- Pay attention to EAS, NOAA Weather Radio, or local alerting systems for current emergency information and instructions.
- Go to a safe shelter immediately, such as a safe room, basement, storm cellar or a small interior room on the lowest level of a sturdy building.
- Stay away from windows, doors, and outside walls.
- Do not seek shelter under an overpass or bridge. You’re safer in a low, flat location.
- Watch out for flying debris that can cause injury or death.
- Protect yourself by covering your head or neck with your arms and putting materials such as furniture and blankets around or on top of you.
- If you can’t stay at home, make plans to go to a public shelter. Review the CDC’s guidelines for going to a public disaster shelter during the COVID-19 pandemic.