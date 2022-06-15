Sharon M. Schwartz

Sharon was born on November 27, 1952 in Wausau to Gertrude (Gliniecki) Gabrielski and the late Milton Gabrielski. She attended Newman Catholic High School and obtained her nursing degree from UW Madison. Sharon spent her career as a Registered Nurse and medical administrator in the Wausau area. She maintained her nursing license to the time of her passing.

Sharon married the love of her life, Dennis Schwartz, on June 8, 1974 at Holy Name of Jesus Parish in Wausau. Family was the most important part of Sharon and Dennis’ lives. She hardly ever missed any of the kids or grandkids events and were their number one fans in life. Sharon enjoyed family holidays, reunions, travel and especially time at their condo on the beach in South Carolina. Always a caregiver, she put others before herself, even volunteering with Dennis at Marshfield Medical Center Weston after her retirement. Sharon was a faithful and active member of St. Agnes Catholic Church. She also assisted in distribution of Holy Communion to patients in Marshfield Medical Center Weston.

As a die hard Badger fan, Sharon loved attending Badger football games-hosting the most impressive parking lot tailgates and always keeping the tradition of doing shots of Jezynowka to ensure a Badger victory. She always stayed connected to UW through events like Badger Band concerts and Grandparents University or her collections of UW memorabilia.

Sharon was a selfless individual who lived life to the fullest, was the ultimate hostess, and never missed a beat in the lives of those around her. She will be missed by many.

Sharon is survived by her husband of 48 years, Dennis Schwartz; sons Kevin (Becky) Schwartz, Eric (Joy) Schwartz and Adam (Roberta) Schwartz; grandchildren Connor, Annika, Grayson and Ethan Schwartz; mother Gertrude Gabrielski; siblings Milton “Butch” (Beth) Gabrielski and Renee (John) Gullickson.

Funeral Service will be held at St Agnes Catholic Church on Monday, June 20, 2022 at 11:00 am. Visitation will be held at 9:00 am until the time of service at the church on Monday.

The family would like to thank the medical staff and pastoral care team at Marshfield Medical Centers Weston and Marshfield.

Mary C. Gehring

Mary C Gehring, 58, of Wausau, passed away Thursday June 9 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital after a brief but courageous battle with cancer.

Mary was born on November 3, 1964, to Milton Teige and Beverly Jensen.

She was known for her spunky attitude and kind heart. Mary had many hobbies over the years. Some of her favorites were fishing, camping with friends and family, riding horses, bowling league, Nascar, watching the Packers, socializing with friends, and spoiling her grandchildren. She was a very hard worker. Despite not needing to, she continued to work as much as she could while undergoing her treatment. She enjoyed what she did and loved the people she worked with. She most recently did book-keeping for Jerry’s Music in Wausau. She spent many years living in Merrill and met many friends there. She worked for several years at Weinbrenner Shoe Company in Merrill.

Mary is survived by her Parents Beverly (Robert) Jensen of Aniwa, WI and Milton (Debbie) Teige of Ironwood, MI; her siblings, Mike Teige, Chris Teige, Lisa (Nathan) Westeen, Scott Teige, and Shawn Teige; her daughters, Alison Quinn, Rachel (Paul) Peterson, and Melissa (Jordyn) Dietzler all of Merrill; her grandchildren Henry, Howard, and Elaine, and her dear friends Robin Ehlert and Patrick Breihan.

As per her wishes there will be no formal public service. Her daughters would like to send a special thank you to Robin and Pat for helping to care for Mary and for being such great friends.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting the family. Online condolences can be made at www.MWCS.WS

Dianne L. Sievers

Dianne Lynn (Noreika) Sievers, 70, of Stevens Point departed this earth for her heavenly home on June 12, 2022 at Aspirus Hospital in Wausau surrounded by family.



Dianne was born on April 4, 1952 at US Naval Air Station, Millington Tennessee, the daughter of Roland and Annie (Stockton) Noreika. She enjoyed her childhood traveling the country as a ‘Navy Brat’ and lived in and around Naval Stations throughout the United States until the family settled in Stevens Point upon her father’s retirement from the US Navy in 1963. Dianne graduated from P.J. Jacobs High School, Stevens Point in 1970. She went on to work at Sentry Insurance and Lands End, retiring in 2014. She married Scott Sievers of Appleton and enjoyed a devoted and loving relationship.



A lover of all living things, Dianne rescued many pets over the years, never wanting to see any animal uncared for, unwanted, or unloved, and dedicated all she could to their care. She also enjoyed a variety of crafts including macrame, knitting and sewing, always working to beautify her home and create gifts for friends and loved ones. Dianne was very active in the Portage County Democrat Party and worked diligently on several campaigns.



Dianne is survived by and will be remembered and truly missed by her loving husband, Scott, sisters Linda (Bradd) Price of Wausau and Cheryl (Rick) Maslowski of Plover, brother Roland (Steve Drabkowski) Noreika of Philadelphia, PA, along with her many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Rebecca.



A private family memorial will held at her graveside at Lakeside Cemetery in Crandon, Wisconsin.





Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Frank J. Legner

Frank J. Legner, age 52, passed away suddenly on June 9th in Wausau, Wisconsin. He was predeceased by his mother, Sandra Fredrick (Moore) and father, Frank Legner. Known to his family and friends as Frankie or Frankenstein respectively, Frank had a big bear hug and an even bigger heart. His many family, friends and extended family who loved him will miss him dearly.

A memorial will be held Tuesday, June 28th at 6:30 p.m. CT at

Beloved Community, 900 Brilowski Rd, Stevens Point, WI 54482.