Grow Solar Central Wisconsin is back for its sixth year and is bigger than ever.

To honor its six-year anniversary, the solar bulk-purchasing program, to be held today, June 16, will be open to property owners in six counties: Lincoln, Portage, Marathon, Waupaca, Waushara and Wood, and offers the opportunity to learn more about solar and access more affordable pricing on solar installations.

The program’s goal is to help property owners in central Wisconsin define the economic potential of solar electric system investment for their property. The program offers a competitive contractor bidding process and group purchasing power to maximize cost savings, and streamline the solar process for participants. This year, the program Advisory Committee selected Northwind Solar (www.NorthwindRE.com) to serve the program.

Grow Solar Central Wisconsin’s program has resulted in over 1 megawatt of solar installed on 174 properties, valued at over $3.7 million in local investment, according to Grow Solar Central Wisconsin.

The program will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Marathon County Public Library, 300 N. First St., in Wausau..

To learn more about Grow Solar Central Wisconsin, sign up for updates or keep up to date with the Solar Power Hour schedule, visit www.CW.GrowSolar.org

If interested in partnering with the program or have questions about participating, contact taylorb@midwestrenew.org.