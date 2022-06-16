By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

Jurors on Wednesday found a Merrill man tried on three charges connected to a fatal 2017 crash including vehicular homicide by use of a controlled substance not guilty, after a three-day trial.

Douglas R. Stone, 68, was cleared on all counts with jurors deliberating for less than 90 minutes in the case, which was tried more than five years after the crash. Police and prosecutors said Stone had cocaine and alcohol in his system at the time of the crash, which left a passenger, 75-year-old Ernest Paul Elliott, of Wausau, dead. Stone and his wife, also a passenger in the vehicle, were injured, as was the driver of an oncoming vehicle, Kaleb Tesky, who was 18 at the time of the crash.

Charges were filed Sept. 12, 2018, 16 months later after an extensive investigation.

According to the police report obtained by Wausau Pilot and Review, Stone was driving north on CTH W in the town of Texas in a Ford Mustang GT when he turned into the driveway of Brokaw Corners, T7550 Hwy. W, and into the path of an oncoming vehicle driven Tesky, of Merrill.

Roadway markings show Tesky tried to stop but struck Stone’s vehicle on the front passenger side and sending Stone’s vehicle into the west ditch. Tesky’s 1986 Chevrolet Suburban veered into the east side ditch and rolled onto the driver’s side.

Tesky, who was injured in the crash, told police he was driving at about 60 mph when he saw Stone turn in front of him but couldn’t stop in time and couldn’t swerve to avoid the crash because of oncoming traffic. An off-duty detective who was inside Brokaw Corners at the time of the crash said he heard what sounded like a loud muffler followed by a vehicle backfiring. Moments later, a man entered the tavern who was covered in blood. The detective then went outside and saw the crash scene.

In interviews that followed the crash Stone and his wife both allegedly told police they had gone to two taverns earlier that day and each had two drinks. They met Elliott at one of the taverns and offered to give him a ride home.

Jurors heard from detectives, medical experts and crash reconstruction experts during the trial but were ultimately not persuaded that Stone was guilty of the charges filed against him.

Court records show Stone was arrested on separate OWI charges just weeks before the crash, in a case that remains pending in Marathon County Circuit court.