Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.
Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case.
If felony charges are verified as dropped or reduced to a misdemeanor, photos will be removed upon request after emailing editor@wausaupilotandreview.com and verification through the court system.
All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are considered public record in the state of Wisconsin.
Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.
You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Kandise Sporer, 35, of Wausau. June 16, 2022: Negligently subject an individual at risk to abuse
John Burrows, 33, of Marshfield. June 16, 2022: Possession of child pornography
Noah Jandrt, 20, of Ladysmith. June 16, 2022: Attempted armed robbery, fleeing an officer, taking and driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent
Glenn Reed, 50, of Wausau. June 16, 2022: Manufacture or deliver amphetamine, maintain a drug trafficking place
Chad Pyan, 34, of Wausau. June 16, 2022: Possession of narcotic drugs, possession of amphetamine/LSD/Psilocin, resisting or obstructing an officer, child neglect
Xao Yang, 29, of Wausau. June 16, 2022: Misappropriate identification info to avoid penalty, bail jumping
Manuel A. Williams, 49, of Wausau. June 16, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine
Kimberly McFarland, 42, of Wausau. June 16, 2022: Maintain a drug trafficking place, bail jumping
Vonzell V. Williams II, 44, of Wausau. June 16, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, greater than 50 grams, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia
Talise Matchopatow, 24, of Wausau. June 16, 2022: Battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer, throw or discharge bodily fluid at a public safety worker, bail jumping
Albert A. Biddell, 40, of Oneida. June 14, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine
Bradley D. Green, 27, of Wausau. June 15, 2022: False imprisonment, strangulation and suffocation, substantial battery-intend bodily harm
Laura H. Berndt, 59, of Wausau. June 10, 2022: Burglary, bail jumping
Chardaye Magee, 34, of Wausau. June 9, 2022: Bail jumping, possession of narcotic drugs
Cory W. Taylor, 20, of Wittenberg. June 14, 2022: Second-degree sexual assault with the use of force, strangulation and suffocation
Jonathan R. Rodriguez, 36, of Wausau. Bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer
George T. Torres, 37, of Schofield. June 13, 2022: Criminal damage to property, bail jumping, disorderly conduct
Jonathan A. Nelson, 47, of Weston. June 13, 2022: Fourth-offense OWI, bail jumping
Kourtney M. Connors, 34, of Schofield. June 10, 2022: Strangulation and suffocation
Jorge L. Berna Lozuna, 36, of Colby. June 10, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia
Kyle J. Pedersen, 18, or Wausau. June 13, 2022: Take and drive a vehicle without the owner’s consent, theft, bail jumping
Paulita M. Sedillo, 32, of Wausau. June 14, 2022: Bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia
Matthew F. Bonitz, 31, of Wausau. June 13, 2022: Strangulation and suffocation, child abuse-intentionally cause harm, criminal damage to property
Samantha M. Starkey, 25, of Wausau. June 14, 2022: Bail jumping, forgery, theft by false representation
Marc K. Thomas, 35, of Weston. June 9, 2022: Burglary, stalking, strangulation and suffocation, battery
Robert T. Bagwell, 51, of Wausau. June 13, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia
