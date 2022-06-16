Wausau Pilot & Review

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Kandise Sporer, 35, of Wausau. June 16, 2022: Negligently subject an individual at risk to abuse John Burrows, 33, of Marshfield. June 16, 2022: Possession of child pornography Noah Jandrt, 20, of Ladysmith. June 16, 2022: Attempted armed robbery, fleeing an officer, taking and driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent Glenn Reed, 50, of Wausau. June 16, 2022: Manufacture or deliver amphetamine, maintain a drug trafficking place Chad Pyan, 34, of Wausau. June 16, 2022: Possession of narcotic drugs, possession of amphetamine/LSD/Psilocin, resisting or obstructing an officer, child neglect Xao Yang, 29, of Wausau. June 16, 2022: Misappropriate identification info to avoid penalty, bail jumping Manuel A. Williams, 49, of Wausau. June 16, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine Kimberly McFarland, 42, of Wausau. June 16, 2022: Maintain a drug trafficking place, bail jumping Vonzell V. Williams II, 44, of Wausau. June 16, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, greater than 50 grams, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia Talise Matchopatow, 24, of Wausau. June 16, 2022: Battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer, throw or discharge bodily fluid at a public safety worker, bail jumping