Throughout the summer, kids can earn free books by participating in the Marathon County Public Library’s Summer Reading Club. Stop by any MCPL location from June 1-Aug. 31 to pick up a summer reading review sheet, or track your reading online with the free Beanstack app. For more info, call 715-261-7220 or visit www.mcpl.us/slp.

From June 1-30, the library will offer a free Grab & Go kit for kids at all nine of its locations! Each kit will contain supplies for making a jellyfish out of a small terra cotta pot, ribbon, decorative stones and more. Kits are free and available while supplies last. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

Kids can visit the Mosinee Branch, 123 Main St., Mosinee, to pick up a craft kit for making a crafted fish out of CDs and decorative paper. Kits will be available from June 1-30, while supplies last. Free. For more info, call 715-693-2144.

Kids and teens are encouraged to stop by the Spencer Branch, 105 S. Park St., Spencer, the week of June 20-25 to pick up a craft kit containing supplies for making some ocean-themed origami creations! Free, while supplies last. Call 715-659-3996 for more info.

The Hatley Branch, 435 Curtis Ave., Hatley, will offer Family Story Time outdoors on June 21 from 10:30-11 a.m.! Kids and families can hear library staff read stories and sing songs on the lawn outside the Hatley Branch. Attendees should bring their own chairs and blankets for seating. Free. For more info, call 715-446-3537.

On June 22, kids and families can attend Family Story Time outdoors from 10-10:30 a.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Story time will be held on the lawn outside the library and attendees are asked to bring their own chairs or blankets. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

June is Dairy Month (and Wisconsin is America’s Dairyland), so kids can hear some “udderly” amazing stories at the Stratford Branch, 213201 Scholar St., Stratford, on June 22 from 10-11 a.m. Games and activities will be offered, too! Free. For more info, call 715-687-4420.

Randy Peterson. Photo courtesy Marathon County Public Library.

Kids and families are encouraged to come to River Park in Mosinee for a free concert with children’s musician Randy Peterson on June 22 from 11 a.m. to noon! Peterson will perform a fun assortment of children’s songs. Call 715-693-2144 for more info.

Children’s musician Randy Peterson will rock out with his fun, silly and catchy tunes on June 22 from 2-3 p.m. at Oak Street Park in Edgar. Free, with all ages invited! For more info, call 715-352-3155.

Kids and teens can experiment with three painting styles during a free art event on June 22 from 2:30-4:30 p.m. at the Hatley Branch, 435 Curtis Ave., Hatley. All supplies provided. Held outdoors. For more information, call 715-446-3537.

Hear stories read by library staff while enjoying the outdoors on June 23 from 10-10:30 a.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Story time will be held on the lawn outside the library and attendees are asked to bring their own chairs or blankets. For more info, call 715-261-7220.