TOWN OF MINOCQUA – After a two-year hiatus, the Minocqua Island Swim Challenge fundraiser will return June 25, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Public Safety Dive Team announced.

The swim challenge, for swimmers of all ages and experience, is an open water, one-mile, swim race from Torpy Park in downtown Minocqua to Devine Island and back. It begins at 9 a.m. A 400M race will follow the mile race.

The racers will start waist deep in the 70-degree water of Lake Minocqua. They will swim along a course marked by buoys and may be steered by safety monitors provided by the Lake Minocqua/Kawaguesaga Lake Protection Association if they get off track. Wetsuits will be allowed.

To sign up for the event, you can go to the event page on Facebook or the Race Roster website. The event benefits the Oneida County Public Safety Dive Team.

Contact Capt. Terri Hook at 715-361-5150 if you have any questions.