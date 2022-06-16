Wausau Pilot & Review

A pedestrian was struck and killed early Thursday on Hwy. 51 in Arbor Vitae and a driver suspected of being under the influence was arrested at the scene, police said.

The crash was reported just before 1 a.m. near Hwy. 70 East, prompting officials to shut down the highway for more than six hours.

Few details about the crash have been released and officials have not named the suspect or the victim. The driver is being held in the Vilas County Jail pending charges as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story.