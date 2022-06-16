For Wausau Pilot & Review

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters used a five-run first inning and scoreless outings from four different pitchers to defeat the Wausau Woodchucks 6-1 to split a Northwoods League baseball doubleheader at Witter Field on Thursday.

Wausau won the opener Thursday afternoon, 6-5.

Facing a four-run deficit in the seventh inning, the Woodchucks rallied late for the win in the opener.

Cal Hejza (Illinois) tied the game with a grand slam to left field. The sophomore shortstop tallied five RBI in total, leading the charge for a Woodchuck offense that was shut out on Wednesday.

The Rafters saw their franchise-record 14-game win streak come to an end and suffered their first loss since opening day. After a scoreless first four innings of pitching by Ernie Lugo (Salt Lake CC), the Rafters surged to a 5-1 lead with a five-run fifth inning.

Rapids had chances to add on in the sixth, mounting the beginning of a rally against Woodchuck reliever Michael Conte (Central Michigan). But skipper Corey Thompson called upon Trevor Ernt (San Jose State), who escaped the jam and stranded the runners.

After tying the game in the seventh, the Woodchucks handed the keys over to lefty Andrew Armstrong (Florida State), who recorded the final eight outs for Wausau, eventually securing a victory in his debut. He struck out three Rafters, including two to strand an inherited runner in the seventh.

In the eighth, Mark Shallenberger (Evansville) and McGwire Holbrook (West Virginia) led off with base-hits. Hunter Dorraugh (San Jose State) bunted the runners into scoring position, setting up Ryan Sepede (BYU) to deliver the go-ahead sacrifice fly.

The one-run lead was all Armstrong needed, allowing just one hit the rest of the way. A leaping catch by Amani Larry (New Orleans) put the finishing touches on their largest come-from-behind win of 2022 so far.

In Game 2, the hometown Rafters (15-2) jumped in front with five unearned runs off starter Calvin Shepherd (Illinois), who fell to 0-2 but has not surrendered an earned run in two outings.

Jace Baumann (UW-Stout) pitched the next four innings, striking out six Rafters and allowing just one run. The fourth-year Woodchuck passed the torch to DJ Radtke (University of Georgia) next, who threw two scoreless innings in his first relief appearance of 2022. Tyler Denu (Evansville) would keep the Rafters off the board in the eighth inning in what was his best relief outing of the year thus far.

The offense threatened with baserunners in all nine innings, but failed to score until they were down to their final out. Tim Conway (North Georgia) was plated by the RBI groundout of Amani Larry (New Orleans).

Hunter Dorraugh (San Jose State) reached base via three walks in the loss. Cal Hejza (Illinois) and Collin Reuter (BYU) each recorded multi-hit games as well.

The Woodchucks (8-10) will host the Traverse City Pit Spitters for a two-game series starting with a 6:35 p.m. game on Friday at Athletic Park. A post-game fireworks show, presented by Fleet Farm, will follow. The team will take the field in specialty Wausau Woodchucks jerseys on Saturday to raise money for the Safe Kids program, presented by Aspirus. Game time Saturday is 6:05 p.m.