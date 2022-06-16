The Wisconsin Bankers Association has named Natalyn Jannene recipient of the Prochnow Educational Foundation/WBA Scholarship.

Natalyn Jannene, AVP/marketing, AbbyBank, Abbotsford, will receive a $1,500 discount from the regularly charged fees for each of the three years of the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Photo courtesy AbbyBank.

This $4,500 scholarship, established and funded by the Herbert V. Prochnow Educational Foundation, furthers the goal of supporting banker education. The scholarship is made available annually to an individual who has demonstrated outstanding leadership and a commitment to his or her community and to the banking industry.

“The banking industry and the communities we serve have a bright future because of the leadership of bankers such as Natalyn” said Craig Stuedemann, president and CEO of AbbyBank. “This scholarship is in recognition of Natalyn’s commitment to AbbyBank and our valued customers.”

