WAUSAU – A botanical art exhibition at the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum this summer celebrates the diversity and history of cultivated plants grown for clothing, healing and food.

“Abundant Future: Cultivating Diversity in Garden, Farm and Field,” on view through Aug. 28, features plants discovered on international travels, picked up at farmers’ markets and plucked from the artists’ own gardens.

Summer highlights

Art Park, the museum’s interactive gallery offering drop-in family fun, highlights plant life grown for food, from farm to table to studio. Visitors of all ages cultivate their creativity by sketching a produce still life, inventing a botanical specimen and planting an original project in a community art garden installation.

Making @ the Museum, 10 a.m. to noon, on Wednesdays, June 22, July 20 and Aug. 24

Children and families visit the museum for free, drop-in art making in the museum’s sculpture garden during three summer sessions. June’s artful exploration highlights painting and the ways pigment can be applied to surfaces and combined. July’s program celebrates printmaking, focusing on the relief-printing process and ways to make a monoprint. During the August session, participants experiment with various materials, including wire, wood and clay, to create small-scale sculptures.

Introduction to Natural Dyeing with Molly Hassler: Studio Workshop, June 25 and 26, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

During this two-day workshop for teens and adults, artist Molly Hassler shares the transformative effects of natural dyeing with plant-based pigments on fabric and paper. Lunches and all materials provided. Fee: $55 for members; $75 for non-members. Scholarships available. Call 715-845-7010 to register.

Nights Out @ the Woodson & Sculpture Garden Yoga

On the first Thursday of each month, the museum stays open until 7:30 p.m., offering opportunities for evening strolls through the galleries and grounds. Night Out @ the Woodson on July 7 and Aug. 4 will include Sculpture Garden Yoga, if weather permits these outdoor-only sessions, led by a 5 Koshas Yoga and Wellness instructor, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Register at www.5koshasyoga.com/yoga/class-schedule/ and bring mats or blankets. Session will be canceled if weather requires; watch the 5 Koshas Facebook page for updates.

Agri-Cultured: Summer Art Sessions for Children

Ages 5-8, July 12 and 13, 9 a.m. to noon

During “Micro-Greens Make Macro-Art,” plants, patterns and printing inspire projects during art sessions for young makers. Participants take a close look at the shapes and textures of plants to produce mini and mighty artworks. Fee: $35 for museum members, $50 for non-members; call 715-845-7010 to register; scholarships available.

Ages 9-12, July 14 and 15, 9 a.m. to noon

During “Plant-Powered Design,” budding artists create large-scale sculptures inspired by seeds and spores. Fee: $35 for museum members, $50 for non-members; call 715-845-7010 to register; scholarships available.

Treasuring Memories, July 27, 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Children, teens and families coping with the death of a loved one create memorial art for a garden, walkway, or special space of remembrance. Participants may bring small mementos to incorporate into the project. This free program, in-person unless circumstances change, offers the opportunity to share memories and reflections of loved ones. Questions? Call Amy Kitsembel at the Aspirus Grief Center, 715-847-2703. To register, call 715-845-7010.

Botanical Art with Lynne Railsback, Aug. 4 through Aug. 7

“Abundant Future” exhibition artist Lynne Railsback captures plant life through intimate and elegant watercolor paintings of native and heirloom botanical subjects.

Guest Artist Talk, Aug. 4, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Join artist Lynne Railsback for a visual survey of the botanical art featured in “Abundant Future,” highlighting the range of mediums American Society of Botanical Artists use to depict diverse subjects.

Guest Artist Open Studio, Aug. 5, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Drop in, observe and converse with Lynne Railsback as she works.

Studio Workshop: Painting Native Plants with Lynne Railsback, Aug. 6 and 7, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

During this two-day workshop for teens and adults, painter and botanical illustrator Lynne Railsback guides participants through her watercolor painting process. Lunches and all materials provided. Fee: $85 for members; $100 for non-members. Scholarships available. Call 715-845-7010 to register.

Gallery Walk, Aug. 6, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Join Lynne on a walk through the “Abundant Future” exhibition, gleaning insights and hearing her stories and observations of artwork on view.

SPARK!, Aug. 11, 10:30 a.m. to noon

Adults with early-to-mid-stage memory loss and their care partners enjoy an interactive, guided experience in the “Abundant Future” galleries followed by hands-on art making inspired by botanical artwork. Call 715-845-7010 to register.

Art Beyond Sight, Aug. 20, 10:30 a.m. to noon

Individuals with low vision or blindness explore botanical artworks on view via a multisensory experience with museum educators followed by guided art-making. Call 715-845-7010 to register.

Additional options

The museum’s Stop-by Studio, always open for anytime curbside pickup along 12th Street, is stocked with Art Kits and books, free to keep or share, to encourage at-home art making and creativity. Explore the Museum’s sculpture garden, grounds, and online offerings, too.

Before visiting, always admission free, check www.lywam.org for any updates.

For more information, visit www.lywam.org, email info@lywam.org or call 715-845-7010.